Bus World 2025: CRRC EV Debuts Two All-Electric Buses, Introduces Digital-Intelligent Low-Carbon Urban Transit System to Redefine Smarter Urban Mobility

BRUSSELS, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRRC Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (CRRC EV), a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation Ltd., has unveiled two groundbreaking all-electric buses at Busworld Europe 2025 Congress (Busworld 2025), which opened on October 4 in Brussels, Belgium.

At the show, CRRC EV also introduced its CRRC Digital & Intelligent Low-carbon Urban Transportation System Solution (the "Solution"), consolidating its leadership in new energy commercial vehicle systems, clean energy (wind/solar/storage) technologies, and full-industry-chain capabilities.

Designed for high-end travel, the EU12C premium all-electric coach pairs an 800-V architecture with 480 kW of peak power and 5,100 N•m of torque to conquer grades over 30%. Its sleek, low-drag body and advanced powertrain deliver a range of up to 550 km on a single charge, while supporting ultra-fast charging to minimize downtime.

The ED12 all-electric double-decker transit bus carries up to 126 passengers and delivers up to 560 km of urban range per charge under ESORT working conditions. It features a lightweight 6000-series aluminum-alloy body from high-speed rail, promising a 20-year lifespan. The bus also comes equipped with an 10-layer battery safety architecture.

CRRC EV's System comprises four tiers for a comprehensive transit solution:

Its Smart Cloud Brain (TOCC) is a centralized platform that fuses big data, AI, and IoT to deliver end-to-end sensing, transmission, analysis, and application-enhancing precision management and real-time decision-making for urban transit.

is a centralized platform that fuses big data, AI, and IoT to deliver end-to-end sensing, transmission, analysis, and application-enhancing precision management and real-time decision-making for urban transit. The Urban MaaS (Mobility as a Service) prioritizes transit with AI-driven scheduling, on-demand ride-hailing, and smart maintenance. Its two-tier network uses metro, smart rail, and buses as the backbone, with branch lines and micro-shuttles for last-mile links. In Zhuzhou, the "Yunshang Bus" pilot runs five CRRC H05 vehicles on demand, the monthly revenue is more than ten times higher than that of fixed-route bus services.

prioritizes transit with AI-driven scheduling, on-demand ride-hailing, and smart maintenance. Its two-tier network uses metro, smart rail, and buses as the backbone, with branch lines and micro-shuttles for last-mile links. In Zhuzhou, the "Yunshang Bus" pilot runs five CRRC H05 vehicles on demand, the monthly revenue is more than ten times higher than that of fixed-route bus services. Smart Logistics integrates public transit with logistics to slash last-mile delivery costs by 50 percent while improving efficiency by 40 percent.

integrates public transit with logistics to slash last-mile delivery costs by 50 percent while improving efficiency by 40 percent. Through phased, scenario-based upgrades, the Green Infrastructure implements vehicle-road-cloud integration with SL3-level perception at key urban intersections, supporting autonomous driving, smart traffic control, and networked services.

CRRC leverages full-industry-chain expertise in new energy components and clean energy solutions to build sustainable mobility. CRRC's "wind-solar-hydrogen-vehicle" sector annually generates 32.5 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity and reduces 40 million tons of CO2. The company is committed to innovating and integrating greener, smarter urban transport worldwide.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789131/crrc_ev.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789132/crrc_ev_photo.jpg

