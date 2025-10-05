LINSOUL INC: ZiiGaat Horizon: Tribrid IEM With Custom Planar Drivers and Expansive, Studio-Grade Soundstage

Featuring a Custom 10mm Dynamic Driver, Balanced Tuning, and Ergonomic Resin Shell for Studio-Grade Performance

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2025 / The ZiiGaat Horizon is engineered to deliver an exceptionally natural and immersive listening experience. Combining a sophisticated tribrid driver setup with meticulous tuning, it offers an expansive soundstage and smooth treble extension up to 40kHz, making every detail in your music come alive with clarity and warmth.

Tribrid Driver Configuration:

Horizon integrates a 10mm biodynamic driver for tight, impactful bass, complemented by two custom Knowles balanced armature drivers that provide smooth, analog-textured mids. Two additional planar drivers extend the treble response to ultra-high frequencies, ensuring detailed and airy highs without harshness.

Smooth and Extended Treble:

The custom planar drivers achieve a near-linear treble extension from 10kHz to 40kHz with minimal deviation, avoiding the typical harshness found in many IEMs. This results in a spacious soundstage with natural airiness that enhances musical realism without causing listening fatigue.

Handcrafted Build and Custom Cable:

Each Horizon unit is handmade using durable, lightweight medical-grade resin shells, with drivers carefully matched for perfect channel balance. It comes with a premium interchangeable silver-plated oxygen-free copper cable, supporting noise-free signal transmission and personalized user preferences.



Product Technical Information

ZiiGaat Horizon: 1DD+2BA+2PlanarDriver: 10mm bio-diaphragm + Knowles 30262-163 + custom composite dual planar drivers

Sensitivity: 102dB

THD: 0.63%

Impedance: 9O

Frequency Response: 20Hz-36kHz

About ZiiGaat

Driven by a passion for sonic excellence, ZiiGaat delivers high-performance in-ear monitors through precision engineering and thoughtful design. By combining advanced driver technology, meticulous tuning, and handcrafted quality, ZiiGaat provides dependable tools trusted by audio professionals in the studio and on stage.

ZiiGaat Website

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

marketing@ziigaat.com

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ziigaat-horizon-tribrid-iem-with-custom-planar-drivers-and-expans-1079045