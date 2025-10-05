SGT Capital Founders Joseph Pacini, Carsten Geyer, Marianne Rajic, Dino Steinborn and Marcel Normann congratulate portfolio company Utimaco on its success as a key partner with Microsoft and its Sovereign Cloud initiatives

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Pacini, Carsten Geyer, Marianne Rajic, Dino Steinborn and Marcel Normann - the Founders of SGT Capital - congratulate Utimaco, a leading global provider of IT security solutions, and its executive team for being a key partner with Microsoft and its Sovereign Cloud initiatives.

As recently quoted in Handelsblatt:

"Group CEO Satya Nadella presented a concept in Amsterdam that allows customers in Europe to run Microsoft cloud solutions that keep customer data in Europe. The operation and access of European employees are to be controlled and the encryption is to be completely under the control of the customers.

As part of the data protection guarantee, Microsoft also relies on encryption technology that comes from Germany. Customers can connect the Microsoft cloud with keys stored on their own Hardware Security Module (HSM). Nadella said that they are working with, among others, the Aachen security specialist UtimacoTogether."

About SGT Capital

Led by Joseph Pacini, Carsten Geyer, Dr. Marcel Normann, Jens Dino Steinborn and Marianne Rajic, SGT Capital is a global private equity firm that generates top decile performance for its investors by driving the internationalization of mid-cap market leading businesses in combination with more traditional private equity value creation strategies. SGT Capital has offices and portfolio company presence in London (United Kingdom), Zug (Switzerland), Frankfurt (Germany), Dubai (UAE), Silicon Valley (CA, USA), and Singapore.

About UTIMACO

UTIMACO is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA). UTIMACO develops on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, solutions for key management, data protection and identity management as well as data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures and Public Warning Systems. UTIMACO is one of the world's leading manufacturers in its key market segments.

500+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities and communication networks with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of UTIMACO's high-security products and solutions.

