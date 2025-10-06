Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. (President: Takashi Nagai) supported the production of dresses using artworks painted by artists contracted to HERALBONY for ANREALAGE's Collection at Paris Fashion Week SS 2026, held on September 30, 2025. The collection comprised 30 outfits, 26 of which used fabrics printed with our sustainable inkjet textile printer "FOREARTH". FOREARTH printing was used for bags and shoes, giving their designs an inner glow that attracted significant attention.

Paris Fashion Week

Works by artists contracted to HERALBONY are characterized by both intricate, delicate expressions and bold, powerful strokes. In the printing process for this garment production, our FOREARTH faithfully reproduced those artistic expressions. Moreover, features unique to each artwork-such as variations in brush pressure and brushstroke-along with subtle differences in hue and tonal gradation were recreated through precise ink-volume adjustments made possible by digital technology, allowing FOREARTH to play a significant role in this production.

Comment from Kunihiko Morinaga, Designer at ANREALAGE

The theme of this collection is the symbol "?". The "?" (heart symbol) represents the heartbeat, the heart, and the core of life. Each person's unique pulse is proof of being alive and existence itself. Through fashion, we sought to make that existence visible.

Through four collaborations with Kyocera, FOREARTH's innovative technology has realized our creative vision without compromise. In this era, beauty is closely connected not only to color and form but also to how a brand engages with social issues. Not only the garments themselves but the process by which they are made is an essential element of beauty. We believe that continuing to adopt sustainable printing by FOREARTH will contribute to a new form of beauty for the next era.

Through our FOREARTH, we will continue to contribute to resolving global challenges in the textile and apparel industry, including water pollution and high CO2 emissions. We will also persist in applying technological capabilities to address various social issues around the world and continue our creative efforts to build a better future.

