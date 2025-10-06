Heidi, the fast-growing healthcare AI company, today announced the closing of a $65 million Series B funding round, led by Point72 Private Investments with participation from continuing investors Blackbird, Headline, and Latitude, the growth fund of Phoenix Court. This round values Heidi at $465 million and brings total funding to nearly $100 million.

The Series B funding will accelerate Heidi's mission to build an AI Care Partner that sits alongside clinicians, expanding their capacity by automating tasks such as clinical documentation, evidence search, and follow-up communications. Research shows clinicians spend nearly as much time on administration as on patient care. In just 18 months, Heidi has returned more than 18 million hours to frontline clinicians by streamlining critical administrative tasks.

Dr. Thomas Kelly, the CEO and co-founder of Heidi and former vascular surgical resident, said:

"It is untenable that healthcare demand continues to rise while clinical time continues to shrink. Building a sustainable healthcare system requires expanding clinical capacity without compromising clinician wellbeing or patient safety. That's why I founded Heidi: to build an AI Care Partner that stands alongside clinicians, empowering them to deliver the care to which they have dedicated their lives."

Tens of thousands of clinicians from over 200 medical specialties have turned to Heidi to ease administrative overload. Over the past 18 months, Heidi has supported 73 million patient consults and now supports over two million consults weekly in 110 languages across 116 countries.

As part of this Series B funding round, Heidi will continue to expand their headcount, office locations and local support in the USA, UK and Canadian markets and build on clinician-led adoption in France, Spain, Germany, Ireland, South Africa, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Primary care, hospitals and healthcare systems are exploring AI capabilities with Heidi, in:

the UK selected by Modality Partnership in the largest deployment of ambient AI in UK and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; in pilot programmes with NHS Trusts across the North West London Acute Provider Collaborative a group of hospitals serving a local population of ~2.2 million and One LSC, the collective of the five NHS Trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria, serving nearly 1.8 million people;

the USA with Beth Israel Lahey Health, the largest network of hospitals in Massachusetts and is cited as a "transformation partner" by MaineGeneral, one of the largest hospital networks in Maine which operates the biggest outpatient centre in the state;

Canada as the official choice of the Yukon Government;

Australia's public health system with Monash Health, serving a local population of ~1.6 million across 40 facilities including 7 hospitals, and Queensland Health Children's Hospital and Health Service, who leads life changing-care for children and young people, delivering a full range of clinical services, tertiary level specialist care and health promotion programs;

New Zealand, formally endorsed by the Health Ministry as one of two healthcare AI providers safe to trial in the public health system.

Sri Chandrasekar, Managing Partner at Point72 Private Investments, which led the Series B funding round said:

"We believe administrative burden is contributing to clinician burnout and capacity challenges across healthcare systems. Heidi's platform has the potential to meaningfully improve how clinicians manage their administrative workflows. We're impressed by the adoption rates they've demonstrated within health systems and are excited to support their vision of expanding healthcare capacity while preserving the human touch in patient care."

Heidi also today announced the appointment of Paul Williamson as Chief Revenue Officer, and Dr. Simon Kos as Chief Medical Officer.

Paul Williamson, previously Head of Revenue at Plaid, said:

"During my career, I've chosen to work with companies that have transformed their respective industries from Salesforce in customer relationship management to Plaid in financial services. Today, I join Heidi's mission to redefine healthcare in the age of AI."

Dr. Simon Kos, previously Chief Medical Officer of Microsoft, said:

"With Heidi by their side, clinicians not only improve their experience of delivering care but the patients' experience of receiving it. Heidi's bold vision extends beyond the current promise of ambient voice technology and into a future where every clinician can leverage AI to expand their clinical capacity while protecting the human touch in healthcare."

About Heidi

Heidi is building an AI Care Partner to expand clinical capacity by automating administrative work documentation, form filling, and task management so clinicians can focus on patients. Used across emergency departments, general practice, and specialist clinics, Heidi supports more than 2 million consults each week in 110 languages from 116 countries. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Heidi has raised $96.6M USD from global investors including Point72 Private Investments, Blackbird, Headline, Phoenix Court's growth fund Latitude, Possible Ventures, and Archangel. Heidi adheres to international standards including the NHS, HIPAA, GDPR, and Australian Privacy Principles, and has obtained enterprise-grade security certifications such as SOC2 and ISO27001.

