Binance Charity: Binance Donates $150,000 to Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood Relief Efforts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the devastating floods of September, which severely affected Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Punjab, Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of global blockchain company, Binance, is donating $150,000 to Alkhidmat Foundation in Pakistan to support relief efforts in the region.

Binance Charity's donation will be directed towards financial aid for food, hygiene kits, and clean water, along with in-kind aid for tents, tarpaulins, and dignity kits, providing much needed assistance and support.

Humza Khan, Operations, MENA at Binance, said, "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating floods. In times like these, it is crucial that communities and organizations come together to support those most in need. By working with Alkhidmat Foundation, we hope our contribution will provide urgent relief on the ground and help families begin the long journey of rebuilding and recovering."

Shoaib Hashmi, Head of PR, Alkhidmat Foundation, commented, "We would like to convey our gratitude to Binance, for their support at such a critical time. The funds will allow us to deliver relief, from shelter and clean water to food, for families who have lost so much in the floods. Partnerships like this ensure we can respond quickly and effectively to help the communities rebuild their lives. The solidarity and sense of responsibility shown by companies like Binance inspires us to continue our mission. Their support is a reminder that together we can bring relief, hope, and resilience to communities who need it most."

Bilal Bin Saqib, Chairman of Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), added, "These floods have brought inconceivable hardship to many communities in Pakistan. As we stand with those affected, we also embrace new tools that can deliver help faster and with greater accountability. Crypto is paving the way for technology being used as a force for humanity in times of its greatest need."

In times of crisis, every hour matters. Crypto allows funds to move swiftly and transparently to support those most affected, without being slow or diluted along the way. It illustrates how digital assets can get relief to where it's needed - in good time, securely, and efficiently.

Alkhidmat Foundation also has an open fundraiser through the following donation address for anyone wishing to provide support to the affected communities.

About Binance Charity

Binance Charity is a leading philanthropic organization that leverages blockchain technology to provide transparent, efficient, and timely assistance during times of crisis. By harnessing the power of cryptocurrencies and Web3 solutions, Binance Charity aims to bridge the gap between those in need and the resources required to rebuild lives and communities. With a strong commitment to global humanitarian causes, Binance Charity continues to spearhead innovative approaches to drive positive change worldwide.

