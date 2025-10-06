Vistage Worldwide, Inc.: Vistage Brings Results-Focused Peer Advisory Boards to Denmark, Expanding Options for CEOs

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistage, the world's largest CEO peer advisory organization, today announced that it will offer Vistage advisory boards in Denmark. This milestone builds on EGN's strong foundation, reflects EGN's commitment to deepening ties with Vistage, and expands the options available to CEOs.

For more than three decades, EGN has earned a trusted reputation in Denmark by fostering professional networks and peer-to-peer learning for executives. With Vistage groups now available, Danish CEOs will have a new option: results-focused peer advisory boards designed to help leaders make better decisions, drive stronger outcomes, and lead with greater confidence.

Two Distinct and Complementary Models

EGN will continue to offer its well-established networking groups for executives in Denmark, which typically include six half-day meetings per year focused on creating valuable connections and inspiration from fresh ideas.

Vistage advisory boards provide a new path for CEOs seeking smaller groups focused on business results, one-to-one mentorship with an experienced Chair, and access to external expertise. Vistage members will participate in eight meetings per year, including two masterclass sessions with expert speakers. The group experience is complemented by four one-to-one advisory sessions with a Vistage Chair.

Key Differentiators of the Vistage Experience

Vistage advisory boards are designed to create a unique environment for growth, centered on four key areas:

Vistage Chairs offer personalized leadership support as mentors, advisors, and guides.



Intimate peer groups of around 12 members forge deeper trust and dialogue.



Vistage groups are focused on business results and dedicated to achieving measurable outcomes.



Through My Vistage, Vistage members gain access to a global online community of thousands of leaders for real-time answers.

"With the introduction of Vistage groups, we are offering CEOs in Denmark the best of both worlds," said Rikke Lolk Fjeldsted, CEO of EGN. "EGN's legacy of building strong professional networks remains unchanged, while Vistage brings a new model focused on measurable business growth and one-to-one mentorship. Together, we are expanding the ways we support leaders, so they can thrive in today's complex business landscape."

Rob Ristagno, President of International Operations at Vistage Worldwide, said, "With unique offerings from Vistage and EGN, Danish executives will benefit from a variety of options to support them in making great decisions that benefit their companies, families, and communities. This step reflects Vistage and EGN's combined mission to improve the effectiveness and enhance the lives of CEOs, business owners, and key executives."

To learn more about becoming a Vistage member or Chair in Denmark, please contact lars.jensen@vistage.dk.

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest peer advisory organization for small and midsize business leaders. For more than 65 years, Vistage has helped CEOs, business owners, and senior executives make better decisions, achieve better results, and become better leaders. Today, more than 45,000 members in 40 countries rely on Vistage. Learn more at vistage.com .

About EGN

Founded in 1992, EGN (Executives' Global Network) is a professional peer network with nearly 13,000 members in 13 countries. With almost 900 peer groups across 70 functional areas, EGN creates personal, professional, and business value through confidential networks of peers who share experiences and insights with the ambition of making each other better-every day.

