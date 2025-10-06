The Chinese manufacturer released two new hybrid string inverters that range from 9.6 kW to 16 kW for the residential market, and from 30 kW to 60 kW for the commercial market.Ginlong (Solis) Technologies launched two new solar inverters intended for the U.S. market. The hybrid string inverters support flexible configuration and support whole-home or business backup when installed with battery energy storage. The residential solar hybrid inverter, S6-EH2P(9.6-16)K03-SV-YD-L-US, part of the company's "Solarator" series, comes in power classes from 9.6 kW to 16 kW. The inverter has a CEC efficiency ...

