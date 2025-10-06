Prinker Brings Personalized Beauty and Self-Expression Technology to the MENA Market at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prinker, a developer of self-expression technologies, announced it will present its full lineup of personalization solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, marking its official entry into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

The company's showcase includes Prinker POP, a smart beauty kiosk that enables users to create custom makeup palettes by combining shades from a broad color spectrum. Featuring a touchscreen interface and AI-powered simulation, the system is designed to let customers explore and personalize products interactively, offering retailers and salons a new format for engaging with consumers.

Prinker will also introduce its handheld devices, Prinker S and Prinker M, which apply skin-safe temporary tattoos in seconds. These devices have been adopted internationally for applications ranging from brand activations to content creation, reflecting the demand for customizable, low-commitment forms of personal expression.

Extending its reach into retail environments, the company is unveiling Prinker Tattoo Kiosk. The standalone unit allows users to browse designs, follow an on-screen tutorial, and apply a tattoo without staff assistance. Designed for high-traffic locations such as shopping malls and entertainment venues, the kiosk provides a scalable way to integrate personalization technology into everyday spaces.

By introducing this portfolio to the MENA region, Prinker aims to meet a growing interest in immersive, tech-enabled experiences that combine creativity with accessibility.

About Prinker

Prinker is a global innovator in self-expression technology, known for its award-winning temporary tattoo printers and interactive beauty platforms. By merging creativity with user-centric design and technology, Prinker empowers individuals and businesses to create unique, personalized experiences that leave a lasting impression.

