HTX DAO and TRON Ignite TOKEN2049 Afterparty, Ushering Web3 into a "Boundless" New Era

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2, the TOKEN2049 Afterparty co-hosted by HTX DAO and TRON wrapped up in Singapore. Themed "Break Beyond Boundaries", the event gathered global Web3 investors, developers, project teams, and the crypto community to witness a historic moment of transcending boundaries and connecting the future.

The Afterparty received strong support from numerous renowned ecosystem partners, including SunPerp, $TRUMP, PePeonTron, MetaMask, Arkham, LayerZero, SunPump, JUST, APENFT, BitTorrent, and WINkLink. This collaboration created a cross-sector exchange platform that sparked deep connections and innovative synergies within the global crypto community.

Immersive Space Experience Stirs the Blood

That evening, the Afterparty transformed into a futuristic interstellar journey. At the entrance, Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, Core Builder of HTX DAO, and Advisor to HTX, greeted guests with a futuristic voice message, instantly immersing the audience in a "starship voyage" atmosphere. Inside the venue, a giant astronaut balloon hovered overhead, as stage aesthetics merged with spectacular lighting effects, making every guest feel as if they were embarking on a cosmic expedition into the world of Web3.

The interactive zone became a creative playground for guests: AI-generated personalized films allowed participants to relive the breathtaking view of "gazing at Earth from a space capsule". Five immersive photo templates-NASDAQ Listing, Forbes Magazine Cover, Infinite Cosmos, Avant-Garde Banana Art, and TRON Ecosystem-ensured every attendee left with unique memories and a sense of honor.

The Stirring Moment: Honor Meets Surprise

Amid the vibrant atmosphere, Justin Sun made a surprise appearance to present awards to the top three winners of the Miss HTX Season 3 global contest, celebrating the rising influence of women in crypto. In addition, $TRUMP specially introduced "The $TRUMP Innovator Award" to honor the spirit of crypto innovation, inspiring the global community to venture into an even broader future.

Beyond the climax, a surprise finale stole the show. Musician RasTruck performed the live debut of a brand-new song created specially for HTX's 12th anniversary. This milestone composition was not only a tribute to HTX's twelve years of growth but also a passionate call to the future journey of crypto.

HTX DAO & HTX Ventures at TOKEN2049

It is worth noting that during TOKEN2049, HTX DAO & HTX Ventures made a high-profile appearance as Gold Sponsors, showcasing DAO governance innovations and global ecosystem strategies. Their booth attracted numerous Web3 investors and developers to exchange ideas with each other. At the same time, futuristic robot cosplayers and immersive interactive activities offered guests unprecedentedly enjoyable experiences, deeply integrating innovative technology with community ecosystems and becoming a major highlight of the summit.

From the application of AI technology to immersive space experiences, from the celebration of women's empowerment to tributes to innovators, the successful conclusion of the TOKEN2049 Afterparty was a powerful testament to the Web3 spirit. It vividly demonstrated the commitment and practice of HTX DAO and TRON in fostering deep connectivity and innovation across the Web3 ecosystem. More importantly, it not only strengthened global community cohesion but also marked how the combined ecosystem power of HTX DAO and TRON, with its unparalleled speed and influence, is propelling the global crypto wave into a more expansive, more collaborative "boundless" new era.

About HTX DAO

As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates openness and encourages all DAO participants to propose ideas that can promote the development of HTX DAO.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789313/image_838145_17315620.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789314/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789315/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789316/3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621232/HTX_DAO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/htx-dao-and-tron-ignite-token2049-afterparty-ushering-web3-into-a-boundless-new-era-302575596.html