Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSFU | ISIN: NO0011008971 | Ticker-Symbol: 9YK
Frankfurt
06.10.25 | 09:15
2,280 Euro
+0,88 % +0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMARTCRAFT ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMARTCRAFT ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2802,32009:44
PR Newswire
06.10.2025 08:18 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Jeremias Jansson appointed new CEO

HØNEFOSS, Norway, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremias Jansson is appointed new Chief Executive Officer in SmartCraft, effective 5 January 2026, following an extensive search process.

Mr. Jansson brings over 25 years of experience in SaaS and software, including more than 20 years at Unit4, where he held several senior leadership roles. His previous and current positions include Chief Revenue Officer at Quinyx, a leading provider of AI-powered workforce management software, and a range of executive roles at Unit4, such as Group Chief Sales Officer EVP, Group Chief Customer Officer EVP, Regional President Continental Europe SVP, and Regional Director Nordics.

As Regional President Continental Europe SVP at Unit4, Mr. Jansson oversaw approximately EUR 200 million in ARR and at Unit4 he led various teams of up to 800 employees. During his time at Unit4, he gained extensive experience in scaling a Nordic software platform across Europe, demonstrating a strong track record in driving growth and operational excellence.

Jeremias Jansson's broad expertise spans sales, mergers and acquisitions, integration, implementation, support, customer success, software development and pricing & packaging strategies. In addition, Jeremias is also familiar with construction software from a former role as board member at Nordic BIM Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremias Jansson as SmartCraft's new CEO. His extensive leadership experience in SaaS, combined with a proven ability to scale platforms across Europe, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead SmartCraft into its next growth chapter," said Mette Kamsvåg, chairperson of the Board of SmartCraft.

A Swedish citizen, Mr. Jansson will be based in Stockholm.

"I am hugely excited to join SmartCraft, and look forward to contributing to SmartCraft's continued track record of sustained organic growth over many years, successful M&A integrations, and development of innovative SaaS solutions. SmartCraft's combination of strong growth and high margins stands out in our industry, and I look forward to working with the whole team to build on this remarkable foundation and continue making life easier and business more profitable for thousands of SME construction companies," said Jeremias Jansson.

Following Mr. Jansson's appointment, interim CEO Hanna Konyi will continue as Deputy CEO. Hanna Konyi will also continue as interim CEO until 5 January 2026.

CONTACTS:
Mette Kamsvåg, Chairperson of the Board, +47 930 68 063, mk@mkconsulting.no

ABOUT SMARTCRAFT ASA:

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 13 800 customers and 270 employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland and UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/smartcraft-asa/r/smartcraft-asa--smcrt----jeremias-jansson-appointed-new-ceo,c4245788

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartcraft-asa-smcrt---jeremias-jansson-appointed-new-ceo-302575598.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.