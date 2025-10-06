SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Jeremias Jansson appointed new CEO

HØNEFOSS, Norway, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremias Jansson is appointed new Chief Executive Officer in SmartCraft, effective 5 January 2026, following an extensive search process.

Mr. Jansson brings over 25 years of experience in SaaS and software, including more than 20 years at Unit4, where he held several senior leadership roles. His previous and current positions include Chief Revenue Officer at Quinyx, a leading provider of AI-powered workforce management software, and a range of executive roles at Unit4, such as Group Chief Sales Officer EVP, Group Chief Customer Officer EVP, Regional President Continental Europe SVP, and Regional Director Nordics.

As Regional President Continental Europe SVP at Unit4, Mr. Jansson oversaw approximately EUR 200 million in ARR and at Unit4 he led various teams of up to 800 employees. During his time at Unit4, he gained extensive experience in scaling a Nordic software platform across Europe, demonstrating a strong track record in driving growth and operational excellence.

Jeremias Jansson's broad expertise spans sales, mergers and acquisitions, integration, implementation, support, customer success, software development and pricing & packaging strategies. In addition, Jeremias is also familiar with construction software from a former role as board member at Nordic BIM Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremias Jansson as SmartCraft's new CEO. His extensive leadership experience in SaaS, combined with a proven ability to scale platforms across Europe, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead SmartCraft into its next growth chapter," said Mette Kamsvåg, chairperson of the Board of SmartCraft.

A Swedish citizen, Mr. Jansson will be based in Stockholm.

"I am hugely excited to join SmartCraft, and look forward to contributing to SmartCraft's continued track record of sustained organic growth over many years, successful M&A integrations, and development of innovative SaaS solutions. SmartCraft's combination of strong growth and high margins stands out in our industry, and I look forward to working with the whole team to build on this remarkable foundation and continue making life easier and business more profitable for thousands of SME construction companies," said Jeremias Jansson.

Following Mr. Jansson's appointment, interim CEO Hanna Konyi will continue as Deputy CEO. Hanna Konyi will also continue as interim CEO until 5 January 2026.

CONTACTS:

Mette Kamsvåg, Chairperson of the Board, +47 930 68 063, mk@mkconsulting.no

ABOUT SMARTCRAFT ASA:

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 13 800 customers and 270 employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland and UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/smartcraft-asa/r/smartcraft-asa--smcrt----jeremias-jansson-appointed-new-ceo,c4245788

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartcraft-asa-smcrt---jeremias-jansson-appointed-new-ceo-302575598.html