Transaction in Own Shares -3

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 06-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 399.40p Highest price paid per share: 392.40p Lowest price paid per share: 395.6909p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,255,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,790,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 395.6909

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 310 392.40 08:10:04 00030200019TRDU0 XLON 223 392.40 08:13:33 00030200027TRDU0 XLON 1,080 393.80 08:19:58 00030200044TRDU0 XLON 524 393.20 08:21:49 00030200053TRDU0 XLON 549 393.00 08:21:49 00030200054TRDU0 XLON 585 395.20 08:34:36 00030200094TRDU0 XLON 550 395.00 08:34:37 00030200095TRDU0 XLON 1,170 397.20 09:04:04 00030200296TRDU0 XLON 587 397.20 09:04:04 00030200297TRDU0 XLON 602 397.00 09:09:49 00030200317TRDU0 XLON 542 398.80 09:29:39 00030200352TRDU0 XLON 526 398.60 09:29:39 00030200353TRDU0 XLON 190 398.80 09:38:03 00030200406TRDU0 XLON 991 398.20 09:39:00 00030200422TRDU0 XLON 520 399.00 09:49:18 00030200450TRDU0 XLON 528 398.40 09:49:20 00030200451TRDU0 XLON 536 398.20 10:08:00 00030200472TRDU0 XLON 538 397.80 10:15:10 00030200486TRDU0 XLON 625 397.80 10:22:15 00030200493TRDU0 XLON 1,127 397.40 10:24:42 00030200495TRDU0 XLON 281 397.40 10:24:42 00030200496TRDU0 XLON 573 399.40 10:51:05 00030200526TRDU0 XLON 1,089 398.60 10:57:12 00030200546TRDU0 XLON

1,009 398.60 11:13:11 00030200560TRDU0 XLON 150 398.60 11:13:11 00030200561TRDU0 XLON 537 397.60 11:18:25 00030200576TRDU0 XLON 398.60 11:40:16 00030200626TRDU0 XLON 1 349 398.60 11:40:16 00030200627TRDU0 XLON 398.60 11:40:16 00030200628TRDU0 XLON 83 398.60 11:40:16 00030200629TRDU0 XLON 92 599 398.60 11:48:07 00030200712TRDU0 XLON 500 398.60 11:57:08 00030200794TRDU0 XLON 398.60 11:57:08 00030200795TRDU0 XLON 34 294 398.00 12:02:23 00030200815TRDU0 XLON 278 398.00 12:02:23 00030200816TRDU0 XLON 536 397.80 12:02:23 00030200817TRDU0 XLON 581 397.60 12:02:23 00030200818TRDU0 XLON 663 394.40 12:26:09 00030200949TRDU0 XLON 570 394.40 12:26:09 00030200950TRDU0 XLON 520 394.00 12:34:24 00030201057TRDU0 XLON 550 397.20 12:53:21 00030201122TRDU0 XLON 567 396.60 12:54:18 00030201125TRDU0 XLON 572 396.20 13:05:25 00030201167TRDU0 XLON 186 396.20 13:14:49 00030201186TRDU0 XLON 567 396.80 13:19:36 00030201195TRDU0 XLON 396.80 13:24:21 00030201202TRDU0 XLON 4 500 396.80 13:24:22 00030201203TRDU0 XLON 396.80 13:24:22 00030201204TRDU0 XLON 47 344 396.40 13:24:36 00030201206TRDU0 XLON 534 396.80 13:30:01 00030201269TRDU0 XLON 531 396.40 13:38:37 00030201331TRDU0 XLON 527 396.40 13:40:47 00030201335TRDU0 XLON 558 395.80 13:51:49 00030201409TRDU0 XLON

553 395.00 13:53:10 00030201421TRDU0 XLON 541 395.00 13:53:10 00030201422TRDU0 XLON 605 394.80 14:00:04 00030201458TRDU0 XLON 394.60 14:11:53 00030201521TRDU0 XLON 38 577 394.00 14:11:53 00030201522TRDU0 XLON 258 394.00 14:11:53 00030201523TRDU0 XLON 312 394.00 14:11:53 00030201524TRDU0 XLON 644 393.20 14:15:27 00030201532TRDU0 XLON 526 393.80 14:29:26 00030201601TRDU0 XLON 394.00 14:32:16 00030201635TRDU0 XLON 13 1,575 394.00 14:32:16 00030201636TRDU0 XLON 563 394.00 14:38:34 00030201670TRDU0 XLON 543 394.00 14:38:34 00030201671TRDU0 XLON 570 393.20 14:43:22 00030201743TRDU0 XLON 107 393.60 14:49:29 00030201835TRDU0 XLON 492 393.60 14:49:29 00030201836TRDU0 XLON 519 394.80 15:00:00 00030201922TRDU0 XLON 612 394.80 15:00:00 00030201923TRDU0 XLON 572 394.40 15:00:00 00030201924TRDU0 XLON 517 394.60 15:00:00 00030201925TRDU0 XLON 530 393.80 15:09:00 00030201960TRDU0 XLON 520 393.80 15:09:00 00030201961TRDU0 XLON 392.80 15:14:35 00030202047TRDU0 XLON 12 356 392.80 15:14:35 00030202048TRDU0 XLON 224 392.80 15:14:35 00030202049TRDU0 XLON 613 393.40 15:28:35 00030202126TRDU0 XLON 527 393.40 15:30:03 00030202143TRDU0 XLON 1,121 393.80 15:32:54 00030202178TRDU0 XLON 2,198 394.20 15:50:17 00030202309TRDU0 XLON 1,080 394.20 15:50:17 00030202310TRDU0 XLON 573 395.60 16:05:16 00030202501TRDU0 XLON

