India's Vsole Solar Energy has opened a fully integrated inverter factory with monthly capacity of more than 20,000 unitsFrom pv magazine India Gujarat-based startup Vsole Solar Energy has inaugurated a fully integrated in-house solar inverter manufacturing facility with a capacity of more than 20,000 inverters per month. The company said its advanced SMT and MI lines are equipped with high-speed machines and automated systems designed to ensure flawless PCB integration. At each stage of the assembly line, from PCB placement to final packaging, stringent quality checks are carried out. Vsole's ...

