Global AI event brings world-class speakers and global connections to Europe's thriving AI ecosystem

Event becomes the first major US AI summit to establish a permanent European presence

HumanX, the world's leading AI event, is officially coming to Europe. Built by the team behind Money20/20, Shoptalk, and HLTH, the organization announced today the launch of HumanX EMEA, a new global gathering taking place September 22-24, 2026, at The RAI in Amsterdam.

Already established as the premier ecosystem enabling enterprise AI strategy, implementation, and cross-sector collaboration in the United States, HumanX now brings its proven platform to Europe at a time of historic momentum for the region's AI ecosystem. The expansion comes on the heels of HumanX's rapid growth in the U.S., where its next event will draw over 6,000 attendees, 350 speakers, 400 vendors, and more than 300 media from across the globe.

HumanX EMEA connects Europe's AI ecosystem with global leaders, bringing together 2,500+ senior practitioners, partners, and 200+ media alongside speakers from the U.S., Asia, and Europe. The event focuses on responsible, high-impact AI adoption not as an imported American conference, but as a bridge uniting Europe's thriving AI community with its global counterparts.

"Europe is at a pivotal moment in AI, and it deserves a world-class platform that reflects its growing influence in shaping the future of artificial intelligence," said Stefan Weitz, CEO of HumanX. "European companies are incredibly innovative, but they need access to the same caliber of strategic insights and proven playbooks that are accelerating AI adoption globally. HumanX is built to meet this moment: a platform for solutions, partnerships, and action that helps leaders cut through barriers, align global momentum with European strengths, and drive AI forward in a way that's responsible, ambitious, and uniquely European."

Today, HumanX EMEA also announces its first 50 speakers, including Clay Bavor, Co-founder at Sierra and former Google AR/VR leader; May Habib, co-founder CEO at Writer; and Douwe Kiela, Co-founder CEO of Contextual. The lineup features executives from over 15 unicorns, including Quantexa, Owkin, and Decagon, as well as leading venture capital firms Lightspeed, Renegade Partners and Radical Ventures.

Amsterdam was chosen as the European hub for its strategic position as a gateway between Europe, the Middle East, and global markets, combined with the Netherlands' progressive approach to AI governance and robust multilingual tech infrastructure.

"We welcome HumanX and its global community to The Netherlands. Hosting the EMEA event in Amsterdam will facilitate collaboration and knowledge-sharing, and help our ecosystem to connect and thrive in this fast-changing field," said Constantijn van Oranje, special envoy of Techleap, which has also become an event supporter.

"We are thrilled to welcome HumanX to Amsterdam, a city that thrives on creativity and connection. Artificial Intelligence is not just a technology; it is a force that will shape how we live, work, and solve global challenges," said Maurits van der Sluis, Member of the Board RAI Amsterdam. "By bringing the world's AI community together, HumanX helps unlock new ideas and inspires collaboration that can drive a better future for Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and beyond."

In the lead-up to the event, HumanX will host multiple events, dinners, and gatherings across Europe to build community and foster connections.

HumanX EMEA 2026will open registration in early 2026, with further speaker and partner announcements rolling out throughout the year.

Learn more about HumanX EMEA 2026 here

About HumanX

HumanX is the premier AI strategy summit for global executives, investors, and innovators. Built by the team behind Money20/20, Shoptalk, and HLTH, it convenes senior decision-makers to exchange actionable insights, forge high-value partnerships, and accelerate enterprise adoption of AI. With no pay-to-play agenda and a focus on real business outcomes, HumanX is where vision translates into measurable value.

