Altitude: Stéphanie Lynch-Habib appointed Managing Director of Covage, France's third-largest fibre optic infrastructure provider for enterprises, serving the wholesale market

PARIS, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Altitude Group announced the appointment of Stéphanie Lynch-Habib as Managing Director of Covage, succeeding Aymeric de Cardes, effective 15 September 2025.

Covage, acquired by the Altitude Group in 2021, is the only French wholesale operator to offer a comprehensive range of connectivity solutions, from fibre (FTTO, FTTH, FTTE) to mobile (4G, 5G), on a network exclusively dedicated to the business market.

In recent years, under the leadership of its Managing Director Aymeric de Cardes, the company has completed its integration and invested heavily in the expansion, consolidation and digitalisation of its network to offer a better quality of service.

To continue this momentum, Covage is embarking on a new phase of its development and welcomes Stéphanie Lynch-Habib as its Managing Director.

With over 25 years of international experience, she built her career at Lucent Technologies and AT&T, where she held various management positions in finance, marketing, sales and strategy.

She then served as Chief Marketing Officer at Colt Technology Services, spearheading a marketing transformation and repositioning the company in the large enterprise market.

As Chief Marketing Officer of the GSMA, she restructured event management and completely transformed the marketing function, enabling the business to continue operating in a completely disrupted environment. More recently, she was the President of euNetworks, where she led operations and the go-to-market strategy during the group's recapitalisation.

"I am delighted to join Covage, part of the Altitude Group, to lead this new phase of development alongside the teams. We have a unique capillarity across France to meet the connectivity needs of businesses of all sizes and to accelerate the digital development of regions," said Stéphanie Lynch Habib.

Dorothée Lebarbier, Chairperson and CEO of the Altitude Group, added: "Stéphanie's appointment comes at an important time in Covage's history. After several years of consolidation, we are entering a new phase of growth in which her leadership, industry experience and development expertise will be key to achieving our goals. I wish her, and the Group's Executive Committee, every success in her new role. We would also like to thank Aymeric de Cardes for his commitment and professionalism and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About the Altitude Group

Founded in 1990, Altitude is a family-owned group led by Dorothée Lebarbier, Chairperson and CEO. The 3rd largest fibre optic infrastructure operator in France, with uninterrupted growth since its creation, the Altitude Group, a fibre optic infrastructure operator and B2B telecoms expert, is a key player in the strategy to develop superfast broadband in France. With a team of 2,000 experts, the Altitude Group deploys an agile and efficient model. The Altitude Group is committed to delivering sustainable digital transformation for businesses and regions with strong brands:

Altitude Infra, Airmob, Covage, Linkt, Netwo, Phibee Télécom, Ubicité

About Covage

Covage is France's 3rd-largest infrastructure operator in the business market. It is the only wholesale operator capable of offering the full range of fibre and 5G solutions exclusively dedicated to the business market. Over 200 operators rely on its networks to provide high-value-added, superfast connectivity solutions to businesses and public sites. The Covage network serves 150,000 end customers and covers 70% of French businesses with dedicated fibre (FTTO) and 75% with shared fibre (FTTH Pro). As a national operator, Covage relies on 380 employees and more than 20 branches to offer local services.

