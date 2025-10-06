Christie's International Real Estate: Christie's International Real Estate Expands Footprint in Italy, Partnering with Luxury Brokerage Talamona Real Estate

LUINO, Italy and CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2025as its newest affiliate in Italy. The firm will represent Christie's International Real Estatein northwest Italy's vibrant Piedmont and Liguria regions, including Portofino, Santa Margherita Ligure, the Cinque Terre and Lake Maggiore.

Founded and led by Theodor Talamona, Talamona Real Estate has built a reputation for the highest level of client service in the area, providing support to its clients throughout the transaction and beyond. The brokerage has offices in the lakeside towns of Luino, Laveno-Mombello and Verbania, and the seaside town of Genoa.

"Theodor and his team are recognized leaders in their market, with a deep understanding of the luxury property landscape and a focus on high-touch service," said Helena Moyas de Forton, managing director, EMEA and APAC for Christie's International Real Estate. "Their expertise will be a significant asset to our network as we continue to set the standard for luxury real estate in northwest Italy, and worldwide."

As an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, Talamona Real Estate and its clients will benefit from international exposure and referral opportunities through the brand's global luxury network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories. Clients will also benefit from exclusive marketing partnerships with Christie's, the world-leading art and luxury business.

A destination traditionally favored by Europeans, northwest Italy's popularity is on the rise with buyers from the U.S. and regions outside of Europe, underscoring the importance of the Christie's International Real Estate alliance, said Talamona, "Our affiliation with Christie's International Real Estate will allow us to position our portfolio on a truly global stage, connecting our properties with a wider network of discerning clients and reinforcing our commitment to excellence in the high-end real estate sector," he explained.

Located at the base of the Alps bordering France and Switzerland, Italy's Piedmont region is known for its historic cities, wine-producing villages and alpine landscapes, offering a combination of cultural depth and outdoor adventure. The region's growing prominence is fueled by its proximity to Milan and the French border, a robust culinary and wine economy, and relative value compared to other parts of northern Italy. In northern Piedmont, the picturesque 34-mile-long Lake Maggiore is a popular holiday destination for both international visitors and regional second home buyers.

South of Piedmont sits Liguria, a coastal region that continues to draw interest from luxury buyers seeking Mediterranean living with historic character and geographic advantage. Stretching from the French border to Tuscany, Liguria offers access to world-renowned destinations along the Italian Riviera. With its dramatic cliffs, sheltered coves, and elegant seafront villas, the region blends old-world charm with modern appeal. Its proximity to Monaco, Milan, and major European transit hubs further positions Liguria as a strategically located, year-round market for both primary residences and second-home investments.

The addition of Talamona Real Estate strengthens Christie's International Real Estate's footprint in Italy, joining the network's affiliates in Milan, Rome, Venice, Tuscany, Naples, Sardinia, the South Tyrolean region, and Lake Como.

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate?has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie's International Real Estate operates as a distinct luxury brand under the ownership of?Compass?(NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients.

Bella Paredes Christie's International Real Estate 2197657682 bellaparedes@atproperties.com