STACK Infrastructure, Inc.: STACK Infrastructure Publishes 2025 Impact Report

Scaling impact and demonstrating responsible leadership in shaping the future of digital infrastructure

DENVER and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2025("STACK"), the digital infrastructure partner to some of the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the publication of its 2025 Annual Impact Report. The report highlights STACK's ongoing commitment to responsible growth, demonstrating how the company has advanced from establishing a baseline to delivering measurable year-over-year progress. It also demonstrates how STACK continues to anticipate industry needs, addressing the evolving demands of digital infrastructure with an integrated approach.

"The 2025 Impact Report, Built to Scale, Engineered for Impact, demonstrates measurable progress across each of our responsibility pillars," said Bethany Brantley, Head of Sustainability, STACK Infrastructure. "By embedding responsibility into design, construction, operations, and community partnerships, we are advancing innovative solutions and delivering resilient, sustainable digital infrastructure that creates lasting values for our clients and communities."

The report expands on STACK's responsibility framework across its four pillars: Sustainability, Stewardship, People & Culture, and Health & Safety. Among the many initiatives highlighted are piloting low-carbon concrete and net-zero steel solutions under Sustainability, launching STACK Academy and expanding education partnerships through Stewardship, strengthening employee engagement and launching employee resource groups (ERGs) in People & Culture, and advancing programs like Total Worker Health under Health & Safety. These examples represent just part of the measurable progress STACK is achieving, underscoring the company's ability to scale its impact with purpose and pursue growth responsibly.

STACK remains committed to advancing transparency, accountability and responsible growth while adapting to client priorities, community needs, and both local and global sustainability standards. Looking ahead, STACK will continue to raise the bar for responsible digital infrastructure, driving progress that delivers value not just today but for generations to come.

To download the 2025 Annual Impact Report, please visit: https://www.stackinfra.com/responsibility/

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world's most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

