COSRX Wraps Up "COSRX Glow Market" Pop-Ups Successfully in Paris & London, Accelerating Its Expansion in Europe

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global K-beauty leader COSRX has successfully concluded its first European pop-up series, the "COSRX Glow Market" - held in Paris (Sep 19-28) and London (Oct 3-5) - signaling a bold step forward in its business expansion strategy in Europe. Following the enthusiastic reception in Paris and the London edition, brief but impactful, the events marked an important milestone for COSRX. Designed as immersive, offline activations, the pop-ups invited consumers to engage directly in COSRX's skincare and haircare innovations in an experiential setting while strengthening brand visibility in the region.

From Paris to London, COSRX Glow Market Brings K-Beauty to Life

According to COSRX, both pop-ups saw overwhelming engagement, with long queues in Paris and a steady buzz in London, drawing a combined total of nearly 20,000 visitors. In collaboration with Moida K-Beauty, the events were held at the stores inherently located in high-traffic areas popular among beauty-conscious and K-beauty enthusiasts. Across both cities, COSRX combined interactive brand experiences with on-site sales, further enhancing accessibility to its best-selling and newly launched products.

The Glow Lineup: COSRX Icons Meet New Innovations

At the heart of the Glow Market, COSRX icons and newcomers alike captivated visitors - from TikTok-famous favorites to the brand's most advanced innovations. The lineup featured the globally beloved Advanced Snail, the skin science-driven The RX, and the groundbreaking Peptide-132.

Advanced Snail : A global bestseller line powered by the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream - beloved for their skin-soothing and glow-boosting power that keeps the buzz going worldwide. Driven by strong product recognition and proven results, the line has become a consistent repurchase favorite, reinforcing its position as a K-beauty essential.

: A global bestseller line powered by the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream - beloved for their skin-soothing and glow-boosting power that keeps the buzz going worldwide. Driven by strong product recognition and proven results, the line has become a consistent repurchase favorite, reinforcing its position as a K-beauty essential. The RX : The skin science-driven The RX line was among the most talked-about highlights of the pop-up, attracting strong interest in its ingredient-focused formulas. Visitors showed particular curiosity about Peptides - COSRX's signature ingredient - which underscored the brand's authority in advanced skin solutions. Within the lineup, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum stood out as a steady bestseller, known for its boosting effect as the first-step serum, with its concentrated peptide blend. Meanwhile, The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch, offering instant brightening and glow, became a breakout star of the event and one of the top-selling items on site.

: The skin science-driven The RX line was among the most talked-about highlights of the pop-up, attracting strong interest in its ingredient-focused formulas. Visitors showed particular curiosity about Peptides - COSRX's signature ingredient - which underscored the brand's authority in advanced skin solutions. Within the lineup, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum stood out as a steady bestseller, known for its boosting effect as the first-step serum, with its concentrated peptide blend. Meanwhile, The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch, offering instant brightening and glow, became a breakout star of the event and one of the top-selling items on site. Peptide-132: COSRX's newest innovation, a patented hair bonding trio (shampoo, treatment, and oil serum), introduced a new paradigm in at-home haircare with salon-quality strength and glow. The launch drew strong interest, with visitors curious about a K-beauty skincare brand expanding into haircare. As COSRX's first haircare line to enter the European market - known for its diverse hair types and needs - the debut highlighted the brand's ambition to deliver science-driven solutions across categories.

Elevating the Experience: Exclusive Perks and Deeper Engagement

The pop-ups also featured exclusive promotions, with limited-time purchase benefits and interactive missions that deepened consumer engagement. Attendees were offered special branded goods available only during the events, creating an elevated sense of immersion. Industry observers noted that the Glow Market pop-ups went beyond simple sales, serving as a cultural touchpoint that expanded COSRX's connection with European consumers and reinforced its position as a leading K-beauty brand. With growing interest in K-beauty and derma-cosmetics across Europe, COSRX plans to continue leveraging experiential marketing to broaden local engagement and strengthen its influence in the region.

About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

About Moida K-Beauty

Moida K-Beauty Store, with a presence across Indonesia, Europe, and North America, is a premier offline retailer showcasing leading Korean beauty brands. Designed to bring the best of K-beauty directly to local consumers, Moida K-Beauty stores serve as cultural and experiential hubs for K-beauty discovery. Positioned as a global platform for promoting K-beauty, Moida offers a wider and more diverse range of products than other local stores and leads the market by introducing innovative new items in line with the latest trends.

