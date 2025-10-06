Derry, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Printblur Global today announced the official release of its 2025 Halloween Seasonal Collection, a limited-edition lineup of artist-designed apparel, accessories, and décor created to transform the way consumers celebrate Halloween.

This seasonal collection tackles one of the holiday's biggest challenges - wasteful, single-use costumes by blending affordability, creativity, and sustainability. Each piece is designed to shine on Halloween night and remain stylish well beyond the season.

Rethinking Single-Use Halloween Costumes

Halloween has long been associated with one-night costumes - flimsy, uncomfortable, and often expensive - that end up discarded after October 31. In the U.S. alone, billions of dollars are spent annually on Halloween attire, most of which is thrown away after a single use.

This cycle fuels overspending and contributes to lasting environmental damage. In response, consumers are seeking affordable, high-quality, and eco-conscious alternatives that reflect their values and creativity.

Printblur's 2025 Halloween Seasonal Collection is designed to meet this growing demand, offering festive apparel that is both expressive and practical for year-round wear.

"We want Halloween fashion to move beyond one-night costumes," said Yellow Moon, Marketing Director at Printblur. "Our artists create designs that are creative, comfortable, and sustainable - empowering shoppers to celebrate consciously while expressing their individuality."

The Collection: Spooky, Stylish, and Sustainable

The 2025 Halloween Seasonal Collection showcases the talent of independent artists from around the globe, transforming traditional costumes into wearable art. Key highlights include:

Matching Family Halloween Shirts: Coordinated designs for parents, kids, and even pets, promoting fun and family connection. Seasonal Skeleton Sweatshirts: Warm, comfortable pieces detailed with intricate artist-driven designs that double as everyday statement wear. Personalized Trick-or-Treat Bags: Sturdy, reusable, and customizable with children's names or original artwork, made to last for years. Glow-in-the-Dark Blankets: Cozy and festive home décor that transitions effortlessly from holiday celebration to daily use.

Every product is fully customizable. Shoppers can add names, slogans, motifs, or original artwork to create one-of-a-kind designs from a child's name on a trick-or-treat bag to a personalized family slogan on matching tees.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/269165_d593eb39d4075acb_001full.jpg

Affordability Without Compromise

Printblur ensures that sustainability and quality remain within reach. The Halloween lineup offers accessible pricing options.

This pricing model challenges the notion that eco-conscious or custom-made apparel must come with a premium price tag. Printblur combines affordability, originality, and durability to deliver lasting value.

Transparency and Customer Support

The 2025 Halloween Seasonal Collection is supported by Printblur's commitment to transparency and customer experience, offering:

Clear product details outlining design origins, artists, and customization options

24/7 customer support to assist with personalization and ordering

Ethical production that ensures artists are compensated fairly through a transparent commission system

Each purchase not only celebrates creativity but also supports a global community of independent artists.

Transforming Seasonal Retail

This announcement underscores a broader shift in consumer values - from disposable fast fashion toward sustainable, multi-purpose apparel. Printblur's approach reflects how modern shoppers want to celebrate: with style, purpose, and personal meaning.

"Changing how people approach Halloween fashion is a long-term mission," Yellow Moon added. "Our 2025 Halloween Collection gives shoppers tools to express themselves through art, while embracing sustainability and affordability."

About Printblur

Printblur is a global e-commerce marketplace connecting independent artists with customers worldwide through print-on-demand innovation. Specializing in apparel, home décor, accessories, and digital prints, Printblur offers unique, artist-driven designs at accessible prices.

From seasonal holiday launches to everyday essentials, Printblur champions creativity, personalization, and sustainability - redefining how consumers experience both seasonal and year-round fashion.

Learn more at Printblur.com

