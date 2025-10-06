Truecaller AB: Truecaller announces adVantage: an AI-Platform driving smarter segmentation and higher performance

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the world's leading communications platform, today unveiled adVantage, an AI-powered recommendation engine that redefines how businesses engage users in high-attention communication moments. adVantage leverages a centralized intelligence hub that continuously learns from user interactions, refining its outputs to foster deeper engagement and stronger business outcomes. It can work across Business Messaging, contextual advertising and various other enterprise-grade solutions, empowering brands to deliver the right message with precision and impact.

AI that delivers precision and results

adVantage is powered by a unique, daily stream of insights from Truecaller's vast ecosystem. By harnessing real-time behavioral intelligence and advanced recommendation models, it delivers personalized, privacy-safe experiences with data that is anonymized and aggregated, ensuring that every ad or offer is far more relevant.

For consumers, this means greater trust and relevance, as they engage only with communications that matter to them. For businesses, adVantage is an AI-powered advisor, helping reach the right audiences, unlocks new revenue opportunities and uncovers actionable insights that sharpen day-to-day decision-making. The outcome is a smarter, more effective way to align customer engagement with business growth.

Speaking on the launch, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Global CEO of Truecaller, said, "In a world moving away from broad targeting, relevance is the new currency. adVantage is our answer to the market's need for smarter, privacy-compliant personalization. It's not just about reaching users, it's about understanding their unique needs and providing value through every interaction.This framework is a core pillar of our strategy: to build scalable internal growth engines and redefine how businesses create value."

After a successful testing phase within Truecaller's ads business, where it consistently delivered higher engagement and stronger ROI benchmarks, adVantage is now being rolled out for additional use cases. One such vertical is Truecaller's business messaging platform, which saw open rates jump by 400% during initial testing.

The three modules of adVantage: Discover, Engage, and Perform, adjust automatically, making it simpler to reach the right users, keep them interested, and drive results.

Discover : Expands your reach by finding new, relevant audience segments and increasing your visibility across the Truecaller platform.

: Expands your reach by finding new, relevant audience segments and increasing your visibility across the Truecaller platform. Engage: Boosts mid-funnel performance by re-targeting users who have shown interest and guides them toward a purchase.

Boosts mid-funnel performance by re-targeting users who have shown interest and guides them toward a purchase. Perform: AI optimization drives key outcomes like lead generation, app installs, and direct commerce transactions. You get tangible business results - automatically.

Proven impact from the start

In its pilot phase, the framework delivered impressive results for clients, driving up to a 50% lift in click-through rates and reaching over 200 million users. Performance gains were particularly strong across high-intent sectors such as automotive, fintech, edtech, and e-commerce. By combining precision-led audience discovery with AI-driven insights, these campaigns successfully converted brand awareness into measurable business outcomes consistently surpassing internal benchmarks.

"At its core, Truecaller adVantage is about giving businesses a real edge," said Liniker Seixas, adVantage Lead at Truecaller. "We've built a sophisticated platform powered by multiple AI models working in concert to continuously learn and improve. This empowers businesses to dynamically optimize decision-making, enhance efficiency, and drive stronger outcomes, ensuring every investment delivers greater impact"

adVantage will serve as a cornerstone for our partners' growth strategies. By harnessing Truecaller's powerful ecosystem and intelligence, businesses can unlock greater value across their customer journeys whether that means reaching the right audience, strengthening engagement, or accelerating conversions.

For more information. please contact:

Andreas Frid. Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com.

