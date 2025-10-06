GlobalData projects Spain's renewables to reach 218.1 GW by 2035, while solar will drive growth with 152.8 GW of capacity.From pv magazine Spain GlobalData forecasts that Spain's renewable energy capacity will reach 218.1 GW by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% between 2024 and 2035. This is outlined in the research firm's "Spain Power Market Trends" report, which states that renewable generation will rise from 131.2 TWh in 2024 to 313.6 TWh in 2035, at a CAGR of 8.2%. PV will continue to drive growth, with capacity increasing from 21.5 GW in 2021 to 152.8 GW in 2035. ...

