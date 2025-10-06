DJ Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc (MWRU LN) Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 159.897 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 83233190 CODE: MWRU LN ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRU LN LEI Code: 213800V4KHO2WO6DEM45 Sequence No.: 404181 EQS News ID: 2208380 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

