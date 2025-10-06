Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
06.10.2025 09:48 Uhr
WirelessCar Strengthens Japanese Presence with Appointment of Satoru Abe as Country Manager

To advance partnerships with Japanese automakers and accelerate leadership in connected vehicle services, WirelessCar appoints Satoru Abe as Country Manager for Japan.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a global leader in connected vehicle services headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, announced today that Satoru Abe has been appointed Country Manager for WirelessCar Japan, based in Tokyo.

Satoru Abe, WirelessCar Country Manager for Japan

This appointment follows the establishment of the company's Japan office in late 2024, a milestone that underscored WirelessCar's long-term commitment to supporting Japanese automakers in their digital transformation. Under Abe's leadership, WirelessCar will take the next step: deepening collaboration with Japanese OEMs and driving innovation in Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV), EV solutions, and connected vehicle services.

About Satoru Abe

With more than 35 years of experience in the automotive and high-tech sectors, Abe has held senior leadership roles at MathWorks Japan, AVL, Continental Automotive, Cobra Automotive, and Honda R&D. His career spans business development, technical marketing, and systems engineering, where he has consistently driven revenue growth and built high-performing teams.

Abe comments on his appointment:

"The Japanese automotive industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by Software-Defined Vehicles and the evolution of AI. WirelessCar provides a secure, scalable platform that helps Japanese automakers compete globally. Since our founding, we have worked closely with Japan's automotive leaders, and we will continue to deepen those partnerships while pursuing new collaborations. Our goal is to drive innovation and remain a trusted long-term partner to the global automotive industry."

WirelessCar Japan
100-0011 Hibiya Park Front 19F, 2-1-6 Uchisaiwai-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
WirelessCar turns connected car data into digital services

Global Media Contact:
Hanna Belleus
VP of Marketing & Communications
WirelessCar
+46 428 88 84 66
hanna.belleus@wirelesscar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/wirelesscar/r/wirelesscar-strengthens-japanese-presence-with-appointment-of-satoru-abe-as-country-manager,c4244455

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/wirelesscar/i/satoru-abe-new-country-manager-for-wirelesscar-japan,c3474617

Satoru Abe New Country Manager for WirelessCar Japan

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirelesscar-strengthens-japanese-presence-with-appointment-of-satoru-abe-as-country-manager-302575651.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
