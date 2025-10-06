DJ Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) (FT1K LN) Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 13.8473 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3852346 CODE: FT1K LN ISIN: LU1437025296 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K LN LEI Code: 222100W4JS565M7W3C88 Sequence No.: 404243 EQS News ID: 2208512 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

