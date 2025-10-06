Annual Investment Meeting (AIM): AIM Congress Announces 15th Edition for 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 06, 2025, the world's leading investment platform, has officially announced the launch of its 15th edition under the theme: Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future. AIM Congress will be held from 13 to 15 April 2026 in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

AIM Congress, recognized globally as a premier event dedicated to steering sustainable investment trends, will address strategies to navigate major economic transformations. The event aims to explore new horizons for strengthening global partnerships and enabling innovative solutions to address pressing global economic challenges.

AIM Congress will highlight the critical importance of integrating innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity in building more resilient and adaptable economies capable of sustained growth.

In this context, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade and President of AIM Congress, stated: "Amid the major global transformations - geopolitical, economic, and technological - it is imperative for nations to build long-term strategies based on resilience, sustainability and diversification. The UAE is pursuing an economy that is not only able to adapt to change but anticipate it, building capabilities in future-focused industries and committing to partnerships with the global growth centers of tomorrow. The outstanding achievements of 2024, which included robust export performance and our continuing rise in global indices as a trusted hub for trade and investment, vindicates our approach.

"The latest edition of AIM Congress is aimed at fostering the collaboration and knowledge exchange between governments, investors, and innovators to further this vision. This year's Congress focuses on three key pillars: Global Markets, Future Economies, and NexGen - representing essential levers for building a strong and balanced future economy. It will again enable global decision-makers, business leaders, and innovators to work together to craft actionable solutions that support the economies of the future and enhance our collective readiness to face global challenges."

His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, stated: "The global investment landscape stands at a defining crossroads. This moment calls on economic communities to adopt new approaches, build dynamic business environments that drive innovation, and embrace the principles of comprehensive sustainability. At the same time, it requires us to strengthen international dialogue and foster closer alignment between the public and private sectors to reshape the global economy and develop future-ready investment ecosystems."

"The AIM Congress 2026 will play a vital role in advancing cross-border partnerships, embedding a culture of sustainable investment, and enhancing countries' readiness for growth. Through our partnership with this global event, we aim to spark constructive dialogue and broaden the scope of economic cooperation with markets worldwide, in full support of the UAE's development goals."

For his part, Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation, said: "The last edition of AIM Congress witnessed unprecedented turnout, with more than 15,800 distinguished attendees from 181 countries, reflecting the growing international confidence in the summit as a trusted platform for guiding global investments. In AIM Congress 2026, we continue to expand our impact by collaborating with leading international bodies and organizations and providing quality content that addresses economic challenges and enhances economies' readiness for future investment."

The UAE achieved exceptional global trade performance in 2024, with total foreign trade reaching AED5.23 trillion and a trade surplus exceeding AED492 billion, demonstrating its economic strength and leadership as a global trade and investment hub. The country advanced to 11th place globally in goods exports and 13th in services exports, and was ranked as the largest exporter of digital services in the region. The UAE exported goods worth AED2.22 trillion and services worth AED650 billion, of which AED191 billion were digital services, representing 30% of total services exports. The UAE contributed 41% of the Middle East's total merchandise exports and 2% of global services exports-further affirming its pivotal position in international trade, enabled by flexible policies and an approach grounded in openness, innovation, and integration with global markets.

Additionally, the UAE recorded a significant leap in the Kearney Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index for 2024, rising from 18th place in 2023 to 8th place globally-solidifying its status as one of the world's leading investment destinations. The UAE currently ranks second in the Emerging Markets Index, following China, reflecting the success of its diversified economic strategy.

AIM Congress 2026: Main Pillars

AIM Congress 2026 is structured around three main pillars:

Global Markets

The Global Markets pillar at AIM Congress 2026 underscores the role of capital markets and foreign direct investment in strengthening economic resilience amid evolving geopolitical and technological landscapes. It explores the reshaping of trade and manufacturing through supply chain localization, digital investments, and intelligent ecosystems. It also provides a platform bringing together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to discuss pathways for inclusive growth and chart a roadmap for markets.

Future Economies

The Future Economies pillar focuses on pathways to growth in an era defined by digital transformation, urban expansion, and financial innovation. It covers three domains: cities, finance, and the digital economy. By highlighting green technologies, digital infrastructure, and smart systems, this pillar shows how shifts redefine productivity, improve quality of life, and enable societies to build adaptive, forward-looking economies.

NextGen

The NexGen pillar at AIM Congress 2026 empowers the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem through support for SMEs, Unicorns, and AI-driven ventures. It aims to create an environment of accelerators, venture capital networks, hubs, and research centers - enabling innovators to craft solutions for global challenges. It also highlights the role of technologies and agile policies in driving adoption, expanding into markets, and accelerating enterprise growth.

AIM Congress 2026 will spotlight key sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, ICT, trade, and education, while presenting conferences and forums. The agenda also features the AIM Investment Awards, an international exhibition, innovation competitions, and country investment presentations.



Strategic Partnerships

AIM Congress maintains close collaboration with a select group of international organizations to expand its global impact and deliver actionable recommendations for addressing investment challenges and opportunities. Strategic partners include:

United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)



World Health Organization (WHO)



International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)



United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)



World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA)

AIM 2025 Results

AIM Congress 2025 achieved record success across all metrics, attracting 15,831 participants from 181 countries, including 207 government officials, 9 heads of state, and 74 ministers. The congress featured 1,385 speakers across 431 panel discussions and 11 workshops, with media coverage from 435 international media representatives.

A total of 588 exhibitors showcased investment opportunities, while 12,341 business meetings (B2B, G2B, and G2G) were conducted, in addition to 14 roundtable sessions and 34 local, regional, and international side events.

47 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed, reinforcing AIM's role as a catalyst for global partnerships and sustainable investment cooperation.



These achievements underscore AIM Congress's position as a trusted global platform for shaping investment policy and advancing inclusive, sustainable economic development.

Contact: info@aimcongress.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c0d07d3-ed49-42cb-99cb-465460ce31d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6d6f58c-f70b-4433-9e42-d5d51cf48330

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/721410d4-aad9-4f5f-bf84-67c800ebfeca

