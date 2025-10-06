Atos International: Eviden strengthens its data protection offering with Cosmian's technology

Press Release

Eviden strengthens its data protection offering with Cosmian's technology

A sovereign offer presented by Eviden at the Assises de la Cybersécurité in Monaco, from 8 to 11 October, booth M18

Paris, France - October 6, 2025 - Eviden, the Atos Groupproduct brand leading in advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces the strengthening of its cybersecurity product offering through the integration of Cosmian's Key Management System (KMS1).

In an era marked by rapidly increasing cyber threats, it is imperative that French and European companies retain control over the security of their most sensitive data, irrespective of deployment environment. The merger between Cosmian and Eviden enhances France's sovereign know-how in cryptography. Cosmian's industry-leading cryptographic expertise supports Eviden's capabilities in advanced encryption, including hardware (HSM2), confidential computing3 and encryption key management. Together, the two French players offer organizations concerned with sovereignty issues a unique know-how, particularly in scalable application data encryption and optimal interoperability with customers' information systems.

Thanks to this integration, Eviden offers as of now innovative and high-performance key management using advanced encryption algorithms, including post-quantum encryption (PQC4), which can be deployed in all types of IT architectures - from on-premise, to public or hybrid cloud - with the operational flexibility and adaptability expected by customers for a more efficient end-to-end data security and privacy.

Pierre-Yves Jolivet, Executive Vice President, Head of Eviden and Cybersecurity, Atos Group, said: "Our European cybersecurity product offering, enhanced with advanced key management features, ensures the highest level of data confidentiality, integrity and confidentiality, throughout its lifecycle, in line with our commitment to sovereign cybersecurity that integrates 100% European solutions. »

As the European leader in managed security services (MSS) with more than 6,500 experts and 2,500 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group is committed to supporting organizations in navigating the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security-enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Cybersecurity products, designed and delivered under the Eviden brand, offer a unique range of sovereign cybersecurity solutions based on three complementary expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Manufactured in Europe and certified to the highest European standards, these technologies protect sensitive data, secure access to digital resources, and guarantee the integrity of identities, whether for users, systems, or connected objects.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offers an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration, and continuous managed security services - spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos delivers a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Our teams operate with deep industry knowledge across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

About Eviden

Evidenis the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 70,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 67 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 KMS: Key Management System

2 HSM: Hardware Security Module

3 Confidential computing protects data using a secure hardware-based execution environment, preventing unauthorized access or modification of applications and data while in use.

4 PQC : Post Quantum Cryptography

