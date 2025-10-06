Anzeige
WKN: 570796 | ISIN: NO0003096208 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1L
Tradegate
06.10.25 | 07:30
4,254 Euro
+0,57 % +0,024
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2744,28011:31
4,2624,27610:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 06:36 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q3 2025

HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q3 2025 was 59,100 GWT, compared to 51,400 GWT in Q3 2024. These figures exclude harvest volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes by region/company for Q3 2025 (Q3 2024), measured in 1,000 GWT:

Lerøy Aurora: 20.1 (17.6)

Lerøy Midt: 21.4 (16.9)

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 17.6 of which 10.4 was trout (16.8 of which 6.8 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:

Q3 2025: 13.5 of which 1.2 of cod

Q3 2024: 13.3 of which 1.5 of cod

The complete Q3 2025 report will be released on 12 November at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company's CFO Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
