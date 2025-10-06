Banqup Group SA: Banqup Group strengthens Board independence with Chairman transition

PRESS RELEASE - INSIDE INFORMATION

La Hulpe, Belgium - 6 October 2025, 7:00 a.m. CEST - Inside Information - Banqup Group SA, formerly Unifiedpost Group SA, (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated business communications solutions, today announced that Sofias BV, represented by Hans Leybaert, will step down from his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect. He will, however, continue to serve as a member of the Board, ensuring continuity and ongoing contribution to the company's strategic journey.

This transition forms part of Banqup's planned succession process to further strengthen its governance framework and ensure independent leadership at the Board level.

Hans Leybaert has served as Chairman since October 2024, providing continuity during a key phase of Banqup's transformation and supporting the company in the execution of its strategic priorities.

Hans Leybaert commented: "When I accepted the role of Chairman, I always saw it as part of a broader journey for Banqup. The time is now right for an independent Board member to assume this role and build on the strong foundations we have put in place. I remain fully confident in our management team and governance structures to steer the company into the future, and I look forward to continuing my work as a Board member to support Banqup's long-term growth."

The Board is in the process of finalising the appointment of a new independent Chair and will provide an update in due course.

Nicolas de Beco, CEO of Banqup Group, commented: "On behalf of the company, I would like to thank Hans Leybaert for his leadership and commitment as Chairman. His vision and guidance have been instrumental in positioning Banqup for long-term success. We are pleased that he will remain closely involved as a Board member, contributing his deep knowledge and experience as we continue to grow Banqup into Europe's leading SaaS platform for e-invoicing and digital business solutions."

Financial Calendar:

13 November 2025: Publication of the Q3 2025 business update

26 February 2026: Publication of the FY 2025 results (webcast)

16 April 2026: Publication of the 2025 Annual Report

Contacts

Alex Nicoll

Investor Relations

Banqup Group

alex.nicoll@banqup.com

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.