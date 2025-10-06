As the boundaries of professional, legal, and financial services continue to blur, brand has become a defining driver of business growth, trust, and differentiation. At the forefront of this evolution is Fable&Co. This London and Brighton based branding agency is marking its 10th anniversary with a bold new identity and website a confident declaration of its vision for the future of brand in a changing world.

Since its founding in 2014, Fable&Co. has helped ambitious organisations navigate transformation empowering them to articulate purpose, inspire confidence, and seize opportunity. Working across strategy, design, and digital, the agency has built a decade-long track record of creating brands that accelerate growth, attract investment, and strengthen market position.

"Brand has become one of the most powerful forces shaping the future of professional services," said Ross Davison, Founder Creative Director at Fable&Co. "Our role is to help ambitious firms turn that force into a strategic advantage building clarity, confidence, and momentum for long-term growth."

The agency's new brand identity and website reflect both its maturity and its growing influence in shaping how professional and financial firms present themselves to the world. Each case study demonstrates Fable&Co.'s ability to turn complex strategic challenges into distinctive, high-performing brand systems that connect, engage, and endure.

Looking ahead, Fable&Co. plans to continue driving progress in sectors traditionally cautious about change helping forward-thinking leaders embrace creativity as a catalyst for transformation.

"Our focus for the decade ahead is helping businesses evolve from established to exceptional," said Davison. "Because lasting growth comes from the clarity to lead, the confidence to adapt, and the creativity to inspire."

About Fable&Co.

Founded in 2014, Fable&Co. is an independent branding agency dedicated to helping professional, legal, and financial services organisations realise their potential through purposeful brand strategy, design, and digital innovation.

Website: https://fableco.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251006266975/en/

Contacts:

Ross Davison

ross@fableco.uk