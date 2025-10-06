MILLIONS.co: Danny Garcia vs. Danny Gonzalez - Barclays Center Brooklyn, October 18

Live Stream Exclusively on MILLIONS.co | Tickets on Sale Now

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Boxing fans are set for an unforgettable night as former world champion Danny "Swift" Garcia returns to the ring on October 18, 2025, to face rising contender Danny Gonzalez at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Danny Garcia Fight Oct 18, 2025

Tickets for the highly anticipated showdown are officially on sale, and fans worldwide will also have the opportunity to witness the action live and exclusively on MILLIONS.co.

Tickets & Seating

Fans eager to attend live at Barclays Center can choose from a wide range of ticket options

Streamed Worldwide on MILLIONS.co

For fans unable to attend in person, the fight will be streamed exclusively on MILLIONS.co, giving audiences around the world a front-row seat to every punch, counter, and knockout moment. MILLIONS offers an easy-to-use streaming platform available on mobile, tablet, laptop, and Smart TV.

Order the official live stream here: MILLIONS.co PPV

A Night of High Stakes

Danny Garcia, a Brooklyn fan favorite, returns to a venue where he's had some of his most memorable performances. Across the ring, Danny Gonzalez steps in as a dangerous challenger with everything to gain, making this matchup a must-watch for fight fans everywhere.

Event Details:

Event: Swift Promotions Presents: Farewell to Brooklyn

Main Event: Danny "Swift" Garcia vs. Danny Gonzalez

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster.com

Exclusive PPV Broadcast: MILLIONS.co PPV

About Swift Promotions:

Swift Promotions is a premier boxing promotion company founded by two-division world champion and boxing legend Danny "Swift" Garcia. Committed to putting on world-class events, Swift Promotions showcases elite talent and rising stars, delivering unforgettable nights of boxing action for fans around the globe.

About MILLIONS.co:

MILLIONS.co is a leading sports streaming, e-commerce, and marketing platform dedicated to empowering athletes and sports content creators. By providing a comprehensive suite of tools for PPV events, merchandise sales, content creation, and sponsorships, MILLIONS.co enables athletes to directly engage with their fanbase and build their personal brands.

