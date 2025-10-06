Flowable AG: Flowable Brings Agentic AI and Intelligent Orchestration to the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025 in Barcelona

Flowable CEO and CTO to Demonstrate How Enterprises Can Scale Responsibly with AI-Driven Orchestration and Governance

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowable, a global leader in intelligent automation and enterprise transformation, announced that it will exhibit and present at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025 in Barcelona, taking place 10-13 November at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB), Booth 301.

This will mark Flowable's second appearance at a Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in 2025, following the upcoming debut at the IT Symposium/Xpo, Orlando. Flowable will showcase how its platform helps enterprises unify workflows, orchestrate AI agents, and meet the dual demands of agility and compliance across complex operations.

Thought Leadership Session

Flowable's CEO, Agim Emruli, and CTO, Micha Kiener, will deliver a joint session titled:"Flowable: The Future of Agentic AI: Why Some Will Fail and Some Will Flow" on Nov. 13 at 01:10 p.m. CET.

The session explores why enterprises that adopt AI without strategy, transparency, or governance risk failure, and how combining agentic AI, expert case management, and human ingenuity drives measurable business success.

Team Presence & Booth Activities

At Booth 301, attendees will meet Flowable's team, which will provide live demos and 1:1 consultations, highlighting how Flowable empowers enterprises to:

Orchestrate AI agents and enterprise processes with governance and transparency





Simplify complex, compliance-heavy workflows





Deliver measurable outcomes in efficiency, scalability, and customer experience

Executive Commentary

"Organizations don't just want innovation - they need automation that is scalable, transparent, and delivers impact," said Agim Emruli, CEO of Flowable. "At Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona, we will showcase how agentic AI combined with intelligent orchestration empowers enterprises to modernize core operations, enhance resilience, and deliver sustainable growth, without compromising governance or agility."

For more information visit www.flowable.com. To book a meeting at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025 in Barcelona, please visit flowable.com/events.

About the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world's most important gathering for CIOs and other IT executives. IT executives rely on these conferences to learn how to amplify the impact of the technology, insights and trends shaping the future of IT and business. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using GartnerSYM, and on the Gartner Newsroom.

About Flowable

Flowable is a leading provider of business process automation and case management software. Its flexible, low-code platform enables organizations to design, manage, and optimize workflows that connect teams, systems, and data. Flowable serves enterprises across industries such as finance, insurance, and the public sector. For more information, visit flowable.com.

