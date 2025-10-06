The French research institute said the bifacial wide bandgap perovskite technology is to be scaled in size to 60 cm x 30 cm for use in four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem panels.France's Institut Photovoltaïque d'Île-de-France (IPVF) has announced the achievement of bifacial perovskite PV devices with 18.1% power conversion efficiency measuring 2 cm x 2 cm, and 16.8% for 10 cm x 10 cm mini solar modules. The IPVF told pv magazine that the result was enabled by its ability to drive new technology development at different levels of maturity in-house. "These results mark a decisive breakthrough ...

