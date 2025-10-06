Powertechnic Group Berhad: Powertechnic Sets to Raise RM22.05 Million from ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Powertechnic Group Berhad ("Powertechnic" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), a specialist in the provision of crane and hoist systems, elevated platform systems, and elevators, is pleased to announce that the Company has officially launched its prospectus today in conjunction with its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

L-R: Mr. Choo Chee Yong, Executive Director of Powertechnic Group Berhad; Mr. Ivan Na Keh Chai, Managing Director of Powertechnic Group Berhad; Mr. Ku Mun Fong, Head of Corporate Finance of TA Securities Holdings Berhad; Mr. Chin Wai Kit, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Finance of TA Securities Holdings Berhad

With an established track record of approximately 23 years, Powertechnic has grown into a specialist in lifting systems, offering end-to-end solutions including engineering design, fabrication, assembly, installation, commissioning as well as maintenance, repair and related services. The Company's diverse product offerings cater to industrial, commercial, and residential markets across Malaysia and Singapore, supported by strong in-house engineering capabilities and with customisation option under its own "Powertechnic" brand.

Following the initial public offering ("IPO") exercise, Powertechnic is expected to raise RM22.05 million via the issuance of 63.00 million new shares at the issue price of RM0.35 per share. The proceeds will be allocated in the following manner:

RM4.50 million to set up new product showrooms and sales offices with storage space and marketing expenses;

RM3.80 million for capital expenditure mainly for automated machines;

RM2.80 million for repayment of bank borrowings;

RM6.65 million for general working capital; and

RM4.30 million for estimated listing expenses.

Mr. Ivan Na Keh Chai, Managing Director of Powertechnic Group Berhad commented, "The launching of our prospectus marks an exciting new chapter for Powertechnic. The IPO will empower us to enhance our production capabilities through automation for our fabrication processes, strengthen our market presence in new target areas such as Penang and Sarawak as well as Singapore and Indonesia, and reinforce our commitment to delivering reliable lifting systems. We are dedicated to driving sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

Mr. Choo Chee Yong, Executive Director of Powertechnic Group Berhad said, "The launch of our prospectus is a testament to the hard work and resilience of our team in building a sustainable and customer-centric business. With the IPO proceeds, we are not only expanding our footprint across Malaysia, but also investing in automation that will enhance our delivery capabilities and elevate the value we bring to clients. We look forward to entering this next phase with a clear focus on operational excellence and long-term growth."

Mr. Ku Mun Fong, Head of Corporate Finance of TA Securities Holdings Berhad stated, "Powertechnic's track record, business model, and experienced management team position it well for sustainable growth. We are delighted to support Powertechnic's IPO journey. The Company's strategic direction will enable it to seize opportunities in Malaysia's growing construction and manufacturing sectors."

The lifting and handling equipment industry in Malaysia is set for long-term growth. Under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), the manufacturing and manufacturing-related services sector is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2030, with general industrial machinery and equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% by 2027. This outlook is further reinforced by Malaysia's economy projected growth of 4.0% to 4.8% in 2025 and growth in user industries such as construction and manufacturing. These favourable conditions are expected to spur greater demand for safe, efficient, and customisable lifting solutions, providing the foundation for Powertechnic's continued expansion and innovation efforts.

Following the launch of Powertechnic's prospectus, applications for the Public Issue are open from today and will close on 14 October 2025. Powertechnic is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 28 October 2025.

Upon listing, Powertechnic will have a market capitalisation of RM108.62 million based on the issue price of RM0.35 per share and its enlarged issued share capital of 310,337,000 shares.

TA Securities Holdings Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

ABOUT POWERTECHNIC GROUP BERHAD

Powertechnic Group Berhad ("Powertechnic" or the "Company") is a specialist in lifting systems with approximately 23 years of industry experience, offering comprehensive solutions encompassing engineering design, fabrication, assembly, installation, commissioning, as well as maintenance and repair of crane and hoist systems, elevated platform systems, and elevators. Headquartered in Johor, Malaysia, Powertechnic serves industrial, commercial, and residential markets across Malaysia and Singapore, delivering lifting systems under its own "Powertechnic" brand. Supported by strong in-house engineering capabilities and an experienced management team, the Company is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency, expanding market reach, and driving sustainable growth through, among others, strategic investments in automation and new product showrooms and sales offices.

For more information, visit https://powertechnic.com.my/

