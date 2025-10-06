OTCX Announces Strategic Partnership with BlackRock's Aladdin Platform to Digitise OTC Derivative Trading and Expand Market Choice

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OTCX, a leading regulated fintech transforming the way OTC derivatives are traded, today announced a multi-year partnership with Aladdin®, BlackRock's technology platform that unifies the investment management process. This collaboration will digitise dealer-to-client "voice" derivative trading and increase the set of options clients have to trade derivatives electronically.

The partnership aims to address the heavy reliance on manual, voice-based workflows in complex derivatives - a long-standing industry challenge - and provide more choice in electronic trading alternatives for more vanilla derivatives. By integrating OTCX's execution venues into the Aladdin platform ecosystem, the collaboration will provide Aladdin clients with more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective ways to discover prices, manage risk, and execute trades across a broad set of OTC derivatives.

Through this integration, Aladdin clients will benefit from end-to-end workflow support - from price discovery and request-for-market to execution and post-trade processing. The integration will provide connectivity across a comprehensive set of OTC derivatives.

"Integrating with the Aladdin platform is a pivotal step for OTCX and for the OTC derivatives market as a whole," said Nicolas Koechlin, CEO of OTCX. "Our goal is to give market participants more choice, lower costs, and more efficient workflows in markets that have historically been complex and fragmented. Together with BlackRock Aladdin, we are excited to accelerate the industry's shift from manual voice trading to seamless digital execution, delivering transformative value for buy-side firms and dealers globally."

About OTCX

OTCX is a leading provider of price discovery and execution for OTC derivatives, operating regulated execution venues that connect buy-side and sell-side participants. Leveraging deep expertise in cleared and uncleared derivatives, OTCX delivers innovative solutions that digitise complex workflows, enhance transparency, and create greater choice for market participants across the globe.

For more information, visit OTCX website.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/otcx-announces-strategic-partnership-with-blackrocks-aladdin-platform-to-digitise-otc-derivative-trading-and-expand-market-choice-302575694.html