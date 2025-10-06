News of the event tapped into publishing reach of over 96 million in 72 hours 1

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - American Aires Inc. (CSE:WIFI) (OTCQB:AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced technology designed to transform electromagnetic field (EMF) environments to support health and well-being, collaborated in an enhanced marketing integration with WWE before and during their Wrestlepalooza event featuring Jimmy and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on September 20, 2025. Aires' Lifetune Zone Max products were installed on each ring post during the match to create an EMF-friendly electromagnetic environment. The Company was able to measure significant increases in visits to the Aires e-commerce website and sales of products that could be attributed to exposure gained during the event.

The collaboration was strategically designed to engineer maximum visibility, increase brand affinity, and boost credibility among the target audience, including:

Tapping into publishing reach of over 96 million in 72 hours across 13 media publications, led by a FOX News digital exclusive story with an audience reach of 81.7 million readers 1

The Aires logo was included in WWE's promotion of the event, which was featured on Raw / Smackdown TV programming as well as on WWE's social media

A custom video with WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso went live on WWE and Aires social channels before the event

Immediately before the match, a custom 30-second Aires commercial spot featuring WWE's Finn Bálor played on the stadium's Jumbotron





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6P8JnZOtUI

During the wrestlers' entrances, broadcasters announced to the audience: "This match is presented by our partner at Aires, tuning the environment for peak performance with the first-ever EMF-friendly showdown. They're all about helping athletes and fans be their best."

During the match, Aires received brand exposure that included: permanent branding display on the wrestling ring's LED screens and around the stadium's LED Ribbon screens; on-screen billboard feature and chip asset that played during replays; and organic inclusion on WWE social media

After the event, Aires was featured prominently across multiple channels, most notably on the ESPN / SportsCenter social handle (22 million+ followers). The Aires brand was also organically captured in post-event highlight reels, fan recaps, and influencer commentary across Instagram, X, and TikTok

Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "It was exciting to be at Wrestlepalooza and see the Aires brand message front and center, literally in this case. Especially since the WWE, their wrestlers, and fan culture are such a natural fit with Aires' focus on enhancing human wellness and potential. We designed our collaboration with this event to be a showcase for what we call The Aires Effect. That's where Aires products create a tuned bioelectric space designed to reduce electromagnetic stress while supporting the body's most fundamental system: its electrical network. When that system and its surrounding electromagnetic environment are tuned, every other system is supported to work the way they are designed to. That support is vital for elite athletes to be at the top of their game. The results - whether better sleep, clearer mind or improved performance - are backed up by peer-reviewed science, brain and heart rate variability scans, and real-life customer accounts, all of which contribute to more athletes and consumers trusting the Aires brand and our products."

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company sells a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that transform electromagnetic environments to support health and well-being.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified SpacesTM (AiresCertifiedSpaces.com) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at investors.airestech.com and airestech.com/blogs/emf-education.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

1. In marketing, reach is defined as the size of the potential audience. In the case of this marketing promotion, the publishing reach of 96,105,639 is based on the combined reach numbers from related articles that were published on 13 media outlets.

