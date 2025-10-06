According to data from the Chilean Association of Renewable Energy and Storage (ACERA), the share of non-conventional renewable energy in Chile's electricity grid rose to 39.5% of total generation in August.From ESS News According to new data from the Chilean Association of Renewable Energies and Storage (Acera) for August, the Chilean grid reached 18,759 MW of installed renewable capacity. Of that, 11,276 MW came from photovoltaic systems, representing 60.1% of the total. Storage systems linked to renewable projects and in standalone mode reached 4,592 MWh. Acera reported that in August, renewable ...

