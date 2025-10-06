Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
06.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
Jetcraft grows US footprint with new Sales Director appointment

?RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions and trades, is today announcing the appointment of Matt Pfaeffli as Sales Director in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, further reinforcing the company's US team.

Matt Pfaeffli, Sales Director, Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, Jetcraft

Based in Orange County, California, Pfaeffli brings extensive experience in aircraft sales and client management to Jetcraft, following fifteen years with NetJets where he developed new business while managing a large portfolio of long-term clients.

Chad Anderson, CEO at Jetcraft, says: "North America is a key market for business aviation and Matt's tenure across Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego makes him well-placed to support our clients in the region. His ability to build trusted relationships and deliver consistent results will be a huge asset to our team.

"Our clients want advisors who can navigate the changing market climate. Strengthening our South-West US presence allows us to meet that need for tailored guidance, backed by our global network of experts."

Pfaeffli's appointment as Sales Director in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah will see him lead aircraft transactions and client engagement throughout the market's largest region. His appointment follows that of Jeremi Austin and Ricky Gioconda as Sales Directors earlier this year.

About Jetcraft?????

More than brokers, Jetcraft® is a network of global aircraft advisors, offering unmatched international reach and unrivalled local knowledge. The company's market leading intelligence, strategic financing solutions and extensive inventory support even the most intricate of transactions. For over 60 years Jetcraft has led the way, setting standards that continue to shape the industry. Today, a team of 100+ dedicated aviation specialists across 30+ locations deliver worldwide aircraft sales, acquisitions and trading at the speed of life.????

www.jetcraft.com???

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789378/Jetcraft_Matt_Pfaeffli.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681330/5546807/Jetcraft_Logo.jpg

Jetcraft Logo

?

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jetcraft-grows-us-footprint-with-new-sales-director-appointment-302575703.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
