Jetcraft grows US footprint with new Sales Director appointment

?RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions and trades, is today announcing the appointment of Matt Pfaeffli as Sales Director in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, further reinforcing the company's US team.

Based in Orange County, California, Pfaeffli brings extensive experience in aircraft sales and client management to Jetcraft, following fifteen years with NetJets where he developed new business while managing a large portfolio of long-term clients.

Chad Anderson, CEO at Jetcraft, says: "North America is a key market for business aviation and Matt's tenure across Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego makes him well-placed to support our clients in the region. His ability to build trusted relationships and deliver consistent results will be a huge asset to our team.

"Our clients want advisors who can navigate the changing market climate. Strengthening our South-West US presence allows us to meet that need for tailored guidance, backed by our global network of experts."

Pfaeffli's appointment as Sales Director in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah will see him lead aircraft transactions and client engagement throughout the market's largest region. His appointment follows that of Jeremi Austin and Ricky Gioconda as Sales Directors earlier this year.

