Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Electric Scooters Market to Surpass USD 33B by 2030, Driven by Urban Mobility Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the electric scooters market size is worth USD 20.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit USD 33.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.56% during 2025-2030. The electric scooters market outlook emphasizes the sector's rapid expansion, driven by urbanization, demand for affordable last-mile mobility, supportive government incentives, and a rising preference for eco-friendly transportation. With manufacturers expanding product ranges and infrastructure players investing in charging and battery swapping networks, electric scooters are becoming integral to the urban transport ecosystem.

Trends Influencing Market Growth

Government Incentives and Regulations: Many governments are offering subsidies, tax rebates, and favourable policies to encourage the adoption of electric scooters, helping reduce both purchase costs and environmental footprint.

Integration of Smart Features: Electric scooters are increasingly being equipped with IoT, GPS tracking, mobile app connectivity, and regenerative braking systems, enhancing user experience and safety.

Battery Swapping and Fast Charging Options: To address electric vehicle's battery range, operators are rolling out battery swapping stations and fast-charging networks, enabling greater convenience for users and supporting large-scale adoption.

Fleet Electrification in Shared Mobility: Ride-hailing and scooter-sharing operators are transitioning to electric fleets to reduce operating costs and comply with emission targets, accelerating market penetration.

Lightweight and Modular Designs: Manufacturers are focusing on lightweight materials and modular battery packs, improving portability and performance for both urban commuters and delivery services.

Market Breakdown by Segment

By Battery Type

Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Lithium-ion Polymer

Sodium-ion and Emerging Chemistries

By Power Output

Less than 3.6 kW

3.6-7.2 kW

7.2-10 kW

More than 10 kW

By Motor / Drive Type

Hub Motor

Belt Drive

Chain Drive

Mid Drive Motor

By End-Use

Personal / Individual

Commercial and Corporate Fleets

Micromobility Service Providers

Delivery and Logistics

Electric Scooters Market Regional Growth Dynamics

North America

North America is witnessing steady growth in the electric scooters market, supported by rising consumer demand for sustainable urban mobility and increasing adoption by shared mobility providers. The United States is focusing on expanding scooter-sharing services in metropolitan cities, while Canada is encouraging eco-friendly commuting options through government subsidies and clean transportation programs.

South America

South America is at an early adoption stage but is showing growing interest in electric scooters, particularly in Brazil, Chile, and Colombia. Urban congestion and rising fuel costs are pushing consumers and fleet operators toward cost-effective mobility solutions. Local governments are starting to recognize the role of e-scooters in reducing emissions and improving urban transport efficiency.

Europe

Europe remains one of the most dynamic regions for electric scooters, driven by stringent emission norms, strong government incentives, and the rapid expansion of micro-mobility services.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific dominates the global electric scooters market, led by widespread adoption in China, India, and Southeast Asia. High urban population density, rising fuel prices, and government initiatives supporting electrification are driving demand. China leads with large-scale production and consumer adoption, while India is witnessing rapid uptake through delivery services, fleet operators, and individual consumers seeking affordable mobility options.

Middle East & Africa

The Middle East and Africa lead growth, driven by UAE and Saudi investments in charging networks. Expected to grow at over 11% CAGR through 2025-2030, the region benefits from Dubai's Green Mobility Strategy and Riyadh's curbside swap pilots. Despite gaps, rapid urbanization enables purpose-built charging hubs.

Access the full report details to gain in-depth insights and analyze market trends -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-scooters-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Companies Influencing Growth

Yadea Technology Group

NIU Technologies

Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited

Gogoro Inc.

Ather Energy Limited

Okinawa Autotech Private Limited

TVS Motor Company

Bajaj Auto Limited

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

BMW Motorrad

Piaggio & C. SpA

Ola Electric Mobility Limited

Vmoto Limited

Silence Urban Ecomobility

The electric scooters market remains moderately fragmented. Global leaders like Yadea and NIU expand aggressively, while regional players such as Ola Electric dominate local markets. Legacy automakers including BMW and Honda have entered via e-scooter subsidiaries or partnerships for technology synergies.

Mergers and OEM-supplier alliances aim to secure battery materials and firmware expertise, as stricter safety norms squeeze out low-margin importers.

