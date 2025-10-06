Vixio Expands Technical Compliance Tool to Support Global Market Expansion for Gambling Operators and Suppliers

London, Oct. 06, 2025, a leading provider of regulatory intelligence solutions, is proud to announce a major expansion of its Technical Compliance Tool, enabling operators and suppliers to successfully navigate increasingly complex technical and product compliance requirements across regulated markets worldwide.

Originally launched in September 2024, the Vixio Technical Compliance Tool was the industry's first one-stop solution for technical compliance in online gambling. Developed in collaboration with longstanding Vixio clients, it consolidated requirements for online casino games across 36 major iGaming markets. The newly expanded version now breaks down and categorises requirements across 11 dedicated modules, covering sports betting, live casino, platforms, player account management (PAM) systems, change management, reporting, KYC and responsible gaming.

Addressing Industry Challenges

With regulatory frameworks diverging globally, speed-to-market has become a competitive advantage for gambling operators and suppliers. According to Vixio's recent supplier survey :

90% of suppliers believe that technical requirements are becoming more diverse and harder to manage.

86% believe policymakers often introduce regulatory restrictions without fully considering their technical impact.

Compliance teams frequently rely on outdated manual processes, such as spreadsheets, which can take weeks to update and pose significant risks during market launches.

"In a fast-changing regulatory landscape, technical compliance is one of the most critical and challenging areas for online gambling operators and suppliers," said James Kilsby, Chief Analyst and VP Americas at Vixio. "Our enhanced Technical Compliance Tool replaces weeks of manual tracking and processing with analyst-verified, simplified information and real-time updates - allowing clients to cut research time from weeks to minutes, reduce errors, and accelerate market entry."

Real-World Impact

The importance of technical compliance was underscored during Brazil's recent market opening, where shifting requirements and tight deadlines left ambiguity for game suppliers seeking certification. Vixio's tool enabled one client to become market-ready in days instead of months by mapping evolving requirements in real-time.

"Whether launching in a jurisdiction for the first time or needing to prepare internal teams for incoming regulatory changes in an established market, the ability to efficiently detect and diagnose technical requirements is a significant burden for compliance teams with both operators and suppliers," said Kilsby. "After providing critical support for casino game suppliers, Vixio's expanded Technical Compliance Tool is a game-changer for both B2B and B2C companies struggling to keep up with a dynamic compliance environment."

Global Reach and Advanced Features

The expanded tool covers the world's most strategically important online gambling markets and will also incorporate technical requirements for newly regulating markets such as Finland, Alberta and New Zealand once released. Key features include:

A customisable, comparative view enabling users to identify similarities and nuances in technical requirements across regulated markets. Direct links to regulatory sources for instant verification. Real-time alerts on regulatory changes to keep compliance teams ahead of the curve. Integration with Vixio's proprietary AI assistant, enabling rapid queries and benchmarking across multiple jurisdictions.



Current clients of the Vixio Technical Compliance Tool report significant time savings and the ability to reallocate compliance resources to more strategic initiatives.

To learn more about the Technical Compliance Tool, visit https://www.vixio.com/technical-compliance or view Vixio's Technical Compliance Analyst's overview in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3C_hZAcsweg .

Vixio will also be showcasing the new Technical Compliance Tool at G2E Vegas 2025, stand 3313.

Attachment

Introducing the New Vixio Technical Compliance Tool Designed for Faster Market Entry for Gambling Operators and Suppliers (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6c8b05d7-1e73-476b-8976-00a941b205e1)

Amelia Mecham Vixio 07871703063 amecham@vixio.com