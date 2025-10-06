Hot-Melt Adhesives Market worth $11.13 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Hot-Melt Adhesives Marketby Resin Type (EVA, SBC, MPO, APAO, Polyolefins), Application (Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', hot-melt adhesives market size was USD 9.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.93%, between 2025 and 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Hot-Melt Adhesives Market'



280 - Tables

60 - Figures

250 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1088

The furniture and woodworking industries increasingly rely on hot-melt adhesives for their adaptability, rapid curing speed, and wide-ranging substrates, including solid wood, laminates, and veneers. Hot-melt adhesives are a critical component of several applications, including edge banding, profile wrapping, and assembly, providing long-lasting durability and aesthetic appeal. With global demand for modular, ready-to-assemble furniture rising, it is also driving manufacturers to use new adhesives to create efficient production on a larger scale. Sustainable and heat-resistant adhesive formulations will only continue solidifying the adhesive's role in the woodworking industry category. Consumer demand is consistent and anticipated to grow with housing and interior design trends, both contributing to the growth of the hot-melt adhesives market.

The metallocene polyolefin segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the hot-melt adhesives market during the forecast period.

The metallocene polyolefin segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the hot-melt adhesives market during the forecast period. Metallocene polyolefins have precise molecular structures, allowing manufacturers to achieve highly controlled adhesion characteristics. This accuracy guarantees uniformity of performance attributes such as bond strength, viscosity, and flow, which can have great value in markets where the performance of the product is not allowed to differ from one batch to the next. This degree of reliability in performance minimizes defects in production, which is an important contribution to consumer trust, as in packaging lines and hygiene product applications. Fine-tuned adhesion is also a better way to involve more sensitive substrates that need careful adhesive treatment, thereby expanding the applications possible in more careful industries. This degree of controlled technicality is a contributing reason for adoption because of the lower risk while maintaining high-performance requirements.

The nonwoven hygiene products segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the hot-melt adhesives market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the nonwoven hygiene products segment will be the fastest-growing part of the hot-melt adhesives market. The rising global population and increased awareness of hygiene are boosting the demand for products like diapers for both babies and adults. Hot-melt adhesives are essential for bonding various nonwoven materials, especially layers, elastic bands, and absorbent cores, while ensuring softness and flexibility. Their ability to create quiet, secure seals without adding bulk supports the comfort and performance of these products. Additionally, adhesives designed for low odor and skin compatibility improve customer trust. As more babies and adults in both developed and emerging regions use diapers, adhesives that offer reliability and comfort will be key drivers for growth in the hygiene product category.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1088

Europe was the second-largest region in the global hot-melt adhesives market in terms of value in 2024.

In 2024, Europe was the second-largest region in the world's hot-melt adhesives market. Sustainability is a long-standing element of European manufacturing, and hot-melt adhesives are beginning to benefit from this shift. As hot-melt adhesives are solvent-free and provide reduced emissions when applied, they lend themselves very well to green production aims. Numerous European manufacturers are investing in bio-based adhesives, produced from renewable sources, related to EU-wide climate targets and circular economy policy. The need for adhesives that support recyclability in packaging and furniture evidences their strategic alignment with climate mandates, at the same time as there is an increased consumer preference. The push for sustainability is aligned with many brands and end-users using more recycled content and developing solutions to support reuse schemes. Ultimately, this sustainability verification builds on an already growing adoption of hot-melt adhesives and places them well to enable a greener industrial future in Europe.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1088

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Jowat SE (Germany), 3M Company (US), Arkema (France), Dow Inc. (US), Texyear Industries Inc. (Taiwan), Kleiberit SE & Co. KG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US).

Get access to the latest updates on Hot Melt Adhesives Companies and Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings/Adhesives/Sealants & Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Structural Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Packaging Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Polyurethane Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Adhesives & Sealants Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hot-melt-adhesives-market-worth-11-13-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302575649.html