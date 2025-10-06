Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Kaled Awada has been named executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective October 6, 2025. In this role, Awada will be responsible for leading Eaton's global end-to-end talent strategy, encompassing leadership and organizational development, compensation and benefits, and employee experience from talent acquisition to retention. He will report to Paulo Ruiz, chief executive officer, and will join the company's executive leadership team.

Eaton names Kaled Awada executive vice president and chief human resources officer

Awada joins Eaton from PG&E, where he served as executive vice president and chief people officer and led people strategy including talent acquisition, total rewards, labor relations, coworker growth and development, and change management. Previously, he held the role of executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tenneco, one of the world's leading producers of automotive products. Before Tenneco, Awada led the human resources functions at Aptiv across multiple global divisions. He also previously spent nearly a decade at Eaton, holding roles of increasing responsibility across electrical, industrial, corporate and regional HR teams.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Kaled, a familiar name to many at our organization, back to Eaton," said Ruiz. "His diverse experience across the full breadth of human resource disciplines, deep understanding of business operations and values-based leadership approach will have a meaningful impact at Eaton. I'm confident that Kaled's experience in designing talent strategies that align strategy, people and customers, along with his skills for driving culture at moments of change, will bring a fresh perspective as we continue to lead, invest and execute for growth."

Awada holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology with an emphasis in Organizational Management from The Ohio State University and certifications from CHRO Association and the Center of Executive Compensation.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

