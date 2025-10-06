Drilling Underway at Pike Warden - A targeted drill program is now in progress, building on the 2025 field season at the 4,100 ha Pike Warden Project

Advancing the Copper Junction Target - The drill program will test seasonally accessible targets associated with the Copper Junction target, one of five identified large system-scale target areas

Potential within the Bennett Lake Caldera Complex - Pike Warden has produced notable assays (up to 48.1 g/t Au, 11,270 g/t Ag, and 7.49% Cu), underscoring its prospectivity to host large polymetallic porphyry and epithermal systems

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition" or "the Company") reports that a diamond drill has been mobilized to its 100% optioned 4,100 ha Pike Warden Project, 70 km south of Whitehorse, Yukon. The drilling will test select seasonally accessible targets from the 17 drill-ready sites outlined in the Copper Junction area and identified during the Company's 2025 summer field program (see news release dated September 9, 2025).

Company CEO, Scott McLean, commented: "We are pleased to begin drill testing some of the targets we have defined on this project. The drilling will evaluate prospective areas under cover associated with structural features linked to the Bennett Lake Caldera Complex. The Copper Junction target area is surrounded by altered and fractured outcrop shedding elevated copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver into a large, covered area that coincides with complex geophysical signatures."

The Pike Warden Project sits on the northern rim of the Bennett Lake Caldera Complex, one of Canada's largest collapsed volcanic centres. This geological environment is prospective for the formation of large polymetallic porphyry copper and epithermal gold-silver systems. More than 25 polymetallic showings have been discovered to date at Pike Warden, returning assay values up to 48.1 g/t Au, 11,270 g/t Ag, 7.49% Cu, and 2.37% Mo.

Drilling Objectives

Multiple drill holes are planned this fall to test select targets within the Copper Junction area. This area is just one of the five large-scale targets identified on the property to date. Copper Junction hosts the densest cluster of elevated copper, molybdenum, and precious metal samples on the property (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Map of the Copper Junction target area, Pike Warden property, illustrating major interpreted structures and areas of elevated base and precious metals, displayed on a background of the calculated vertical gradient from the 2024 ZTEM survey.

Next Steps and Timing

Weather dependent, the company anticipates that the drilling will be completed within three to four weeks. All drill core will be transported to Whitehorse for detailed logging and sampling. Seasonal access conditions will be monitored throughout the program.

Assay results from rock samples collected during the summer program are pending. The sampling program identified at least two new showings. An IP survey further refined ZTEM-defined low-resistivity zones at Copper Junction and delineated a broad area of elevated chargeability and resistivity east of the Copper North target area. In this area, porphyry-style copper mineralization has been mapped and sampled, returning up to 5.58% Cu and 0.76 g/t Au in historical work, and up to 3.63% Cu and 0.55 g/t Au in grab samples collected since 2021.

About the Pike Warden Project

The Pike Warden Project, located 65 kilometres south of Whitehorse, Yukon, within the traditional territory of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, is an emerging high-grade polymetallic epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper property. The Company owns or has the option to own 100% interest in the 203 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of approximately 41 square kilometres.

The Project encompasses a combination of historic and recently discovered high-grade polymetallic occurrences, with bedrock and scree sampling across the property returning highlight values up to 11,270 g/t Ag, 48.1 g/t Au, 7.49% Cu, 59.6% Pb, 2.37% Mo, and 2.61% Zn. Furthermore, maiden drilling at the ERT Zone in 2022 returned percussion samples with highlight values up to 468 g/t Ag, 0.19 g/t Au, 163.5 ppm Cu, and 1,150 ppm Zn over 1.5 metre sample intervals (see news release dated January 16, 2023).

Mineralization on the Property appears to be spatially associated with large-scale structures, particularly at intersection nodes. Concentric structures interpreted as caldera collapse features are intruded by porphyritic ring dykes of the Bennett Lake Volcanic Complex. A second prominent structural trend identified are northeast-trending structures trending across the property, are believed to relate to a broader regional caldera collapse hinge zone. A combination of overlapping higher-temperature alteration styles, metal zonation, and zones of increased vein and fracture density appear to indicate that a mineralizing porphyry copper system(s) are exposed at varying erosional levels, interpreted to be controlled or bounded by the caldera collapse structures.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Benjamin Williams, P.Geo. (PGO), Senior Geologist at Transition Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the Company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

