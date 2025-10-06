Audi Capital and GTN Announce their Partnership to Launch "Audi Tadawul" the Online Trading Platform for Local and Global Investors

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi Capital has partnered with GTN, the global fintech innovator in trading and investment technology, to launch "Audi Tadawul", a fully integrated trading platform designed to offer high-net-worth individuals, institutions, family offices and corporations access to over 80 global financial markets across various asset classes.

This partnership combines Audi Capital's deep regional expertise in financial services and regulatory footprint in Saudi Arabia, with GTN's advanced and scalable technology infrastructure.

The launch event of "Audi Tadawul", held on September 30, 2025 at Audi Capital offices in Riyadh, marked a significant milestone in Audi Capital's strategic growth journey. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by driving financial innovation and enhancing access to investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia for local and global investors.

"Audi Tadawul empowers our clients to invest with speed, precision and confidence in both the Saudi and global financial markets across various asset classes." said Daniel Asmar, CEO of Audi Capital.

Designed for high-net-worth individuals, institutions, family offices and corporations, "Audi Tadawul" offers a comprehensive suite of features including real-time market data, advanced charting, risk management tools, and fast, secure trade execution, all at competitive pricing. Investors can access a broad range of asset classes, including equities, ETFs, bonds, currencies, derivatives, commodities, and alternative investments across local and global markets, all through a unified account via a web based mobile and desktop access.

"Our partnership with Audi Capital represents a powerful step forward in democratizing access to global markets," noted Damian Bunce, CEO of GTN Middle East. "Audi Tadawul" is distinguished not just by its technology, but also by delivering a truly personalized and premium investment experience, tailored to the region's most discerning clients."

About Audi Capital:

Audi Capital is a fully-fledged financial institution, established in Saudi Arabia and licensed to conduct securities business by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) under license number 06017-37, dated 15/05/2006G. Audi Capital provides dealing, arranging, investment management advisory and custody services to its clients. All our services are delivered in accordance with the Capital Market Law (including its implementing regulations) and aligned with global best practices. Since its inception in 2006, Audi Capital has been dedicated to upholding the highest international standards in Wealth and Asset Management, while operating in full compliance with Saudi regulations. Our focus on excellence ensures that our clients receive personalized financial solutions and trusted, expert guidance. By leveraging technology, we are committed to innovation and client service to meet the evolving needs of investors.

About GTN:

GTN is a global fintech holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licences in multiple jurisdictions through its subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all. Spread across 14 countries, GTN brings together a talented team of over 500 professionals united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all. GTN is backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Group, one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

