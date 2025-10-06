Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") announces strong, ongoing drill results from its fully underway 10,000 metre (m) drill program at the flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The Company reports assay results for drill holes GC25-69 and GC25-68, further confirming the project's growing potential.

Highlights:

Hole GC25-69 intersected 76.2m of 1.92 g/t Au including 32.0m of 3.17 g/t Au.

Hole GC25-68 intersected 85.3m of 1.38 g/t Au including 59.4m of 1.79 g/t Au.

The results indicate that the broad zone of gold-bearing quartz veins, veinlets, and breccia is continuous, and robust, from the surface downward.

Assay results are pending for an additional 13 completed holes (approximately 1,000m).

The initial portion of the 10,000-metre drill program at Gold Chain has commenced, with 1,177m completed across 15 holes at the Tyro Main Zone. This early phase is designed to establish the data foundation necessary to advance the project toward its maiden resource estimate.

"These results clearly demonstrate impressive grades and confirm the ongoing expansion of the Tyro Main Zone, successfully linking high-grade surface sampling with this year's deeper drilling. Equally important, these results-together with the initial phase of our 10,000-metre drill program-are generating the critical data required to bring the maiden resource at Tyro Main Zone to surface," stated CEO Quentin Mai.



Figure 1: Plan view of the Main Tyro vein showing geology and drilling conducted in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Note the location of Hole Nos. GC25-68 and -69.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/269177_7f4cc8c8f48b3982_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Long Section of the Tyro Main Zone Showing GC25-68 and -69.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/269177_7f4cc8c8f48b3982_003full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC25-68 0 85.3 85.3 1.38 incl. 25.9 85.3 59.4 1.79 GC-25-69 9.1 85.3 76.2 1.92 incl. 9.1 41.1 32.0 3.17 Incl. 19.8 30.5 10.7 5.62

Notes:

All widths shown are downhole; true width is approximately 50% of downhole width.

Summary

Holes GC25-68 and -69 are part of a Reverse Circulation (RC) program with holes generally less than 100m in depth. The goal is to define the vein's upper widths and grade over about 1km of strike (Figure 1). Several of the holes were collared in strong quartz veining and provide grade and volume data in the uppermost portion of the vein system which encompasses the limited historical mine workings.

Hole GC25-69

Hole GC25-69, drilled on Line 450 and about 50m northeast of GC25-68 (Figure 1), entered strong quartz veining at 9.14m and remained in the Tyro vein system until 85.34m. The mineralized zone contained 1.92 g/t Au with the HW portion hosting 3.17 g/t Au over 32.0m. This hole, as seen in GC25-68, strongly supports vein continuity between deeper holes (GC25-38 and -61) and mine and surface exposures (Figure 3).





Figure 3: Hole GC25-69 Cross Section including GC25-38 and -61.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/269177_7f4cc8c8f48b3982_004full.jpg

Hole GC25-68

Hole GC25-68 (Figure 4) was drilled on Line 400 to better define HW mineralization above the 200L and test the vein complex immediately beneath the Tyro pit. The results strongly support vein continuity between deeper holes (GC23-23 and GC25-39) and mine and surface exposures. Gold grades across this broad interval were relatively consistent with 5.95 g/t Au as the highest grade 5- foot interval.





Figure 4: Hole GC25-68 Cross Section including GC23-23 and GC25-39.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/269177_7f4cc8c8f48b3982_005full.jpg

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of about 10cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 5 to 10kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269177

SOURCE: West Point Gold Corp.