Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with Silverco Mining Corp. ("Silverco") (see news releases dated June 26, 2025 and August 15, 2025).

Subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the Transaction is scheduled to close on or about October 16, 2025. In connection with the Transaction, Quetzal intends to change its name to "Silverco Mining Ltd." and continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 mining issuer under the new trading symbol "SICO".

In connection with the Transaction, Quetzal has filed its filing statement dated October 3, 2025 (the "Filing Statement") under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are encouraged to review the Filing Statement for full details of the Transaction.

About Silverco

Silverco owns a 100% interest in the 16,073 hectare Cusi Mine Project located in Chihuahua State, Mexico (the "Cusi Property"). It is within the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt. There is an existing 1,200 ton per day mill with permitted tailings capacity at the Cusi Property.

The Cusi Property is a permitted, past-producing underground silver-lead-zinc-gold project approximately 135 kilometers west of Chihuahua City. The Cusi Property boasts excellent infrastructure, including paved highway access and a 33 kV connection to the national power grid.

The Cusi Property hosts multiple historical Ag-Au-Pb-Zn producing mines each developed along multiple vein structures. The Cusi Property hosts several significant exploration targets, including the extension of a newly identified downthrown mineralized geological block and additional potential through claim consolidation.

