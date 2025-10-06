Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian GMP-compliant manufacturer of MDMA and psilocybin, today announced that its 5mg naturally-derived psilocybin capsules have been selected for inclusion in Medibank's psychotherapy program, an AUD $10 million insurance-backed initiative that has now been expanded to cover Treatment-Resistant Depression ("TRD").

Medibank, Australia's largest private health insurer with approximately 4.2 million customers, has expanded its psychotherapy program to reimburse psilocybin-assisted therapy for patients with TRD, following its earlier funding of an MDMA-assisted therapy for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD").

For this program, Emyria Limited, through its wholly owned Empax Centre located in Perth, Western Australia, is responsible for delivery of clinical services, and selected Optimi's psilocybin capsules for inclusion in the program through Optimi's exclusive distributor Mind Medicine Australia.

The Medibank psychotherapy program funding forms part of a broader AUD $50M initiative by the insurer, committed over five years to improving mental health access, innovation, and prevention - reinforcing its strategic shift to support novel therapies such as psilocybin and MDMA.

Optimi previously announced that its psilocybin capsules became available in Australia on September 3, 2025, under the Authorized Prescriber Scheme.

Dane Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of Optimi, said: "The inclusion of our psilocybin capsules in Medibank's insurance-backed program for treatment-resistant depression reflects the growing role of standardized psychedelic medicines in insured mental health care. This development helps ensure Medibank's patients will gain access to therapies that were previously out of financial reach and marks an important step towards Optimi's integration into insurance-backed regulated care."

How to Access Optimi's Capsules

To learn more about accessing Optimi's psilocybin or MDMA capsules, please contact sales@optimihealth.ca.

For Authorized Prescribers in Australia, please contact Mind Medicine Australia at medicines@mindmedicineaustralia.org.

About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi") is a Canadian Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP") compliant, pharmaceutical drug manufacturer licensed by Health Canada for the handling of controlled substances and GMP production. From two 10,000-square-foot facilities in British Columbia and operating under a Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with products currently in market for prescription use in Australia via the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program. For more information, please visit www.optimihealth.ca.

