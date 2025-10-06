The Chinese storage system manufacturer said its 12.8 V product is designed for RV travelers, off-grid homeowners and marine users. It reportedly provides over 6,000 cycles at 90% depth-of-discharge.Chinese storage manufacturer Sentorise has launched a new 12.8V 100Ah battery for off-grid applications, according to a company statement. The Sentorise 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 LiFePO4 battery uses automotive-grade A+ lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) cells. "Designed for RV travelers, off-grid homeowners, marine users, and DIY energy enthusiasts, the new battery combines advanced safety, long lifespan, ...

