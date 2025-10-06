State-owned Great British Energy expands solar investment program to multiple military sites, plus additional school and National Health Service (NHS) properties. GBP 75 million ($100 million) in new funding brings total expanded solar rollout scheme to GBP 255 million, following GBP 180 million hospital and school solar investment announced in March 2025.UK government's state-owned energy company Great British Energy will invest in solar projects on military sites as part of a new partnership with the Ministry of Defence. Great British Energy will deploy solar across a range of sites, including ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...