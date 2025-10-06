Aqemia, a pioneering TechBio company leveraging advanced physics and generative AI for drug discovery, announced that its CEO and co-founder, Maximilien Levesque, will participate in the European Disruptive Tech Conference hosted by Jefferies in London on October 9, 2025.

Within the TechBio track, Dr. Levesque will join the HealthTech Panel, scheduled for 13:00 BST.

About Aqemia

Aqemia is a drug invention company dedicated to creating novel molecules to address unmet medical needs. Its proprietary QEMI platform combines more than 12 years of physics-based research with state-of-the-art generative AI, enabling the launch of preclinical programs without relying on experimental data and accelerating discovery from day one. Aqemia's portfolio spans oncology, immunology, neurology, and cardiology, and includes both wholly owned programs and partnered programs with leading pharmaceutical companies, such as a multi-year, $150M strategic collaboration with Sanofi. The company's most advanced preclinical programs are currently undergoing in vivo optimization. Headquartered in Paris with an office in London, Aqemia has raised over $100 million since its inception.

