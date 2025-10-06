AquaAction: New Binational Program to Tackle Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Water Issues With Bold Innovation

QUÉBEC, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / The Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP) announced a new partnership with AquaAction to co-host the 2026 AquaHacking Binational, a 10-month accelerator program mobilizing 1,000 students, innovators and entrepreneurs from the United States and Canada to develop cutting-edge technological solutions to the urgent water challenges facing the region. The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative will also serve as a co-host. This partnership is a powerful call for innovation and cross-border collaboration for our most precious shared resource.

AquaAction press conference

Participating members pose for a photo at the AquaHacking program launch in Quebec City October 5.

The announcement took place at the GSGP Leadership Summit in Québec City, where Governors and Premiers gathered under the theme of strengthening the region's economy, transportation, energy, and water resources.

The 2026 AquaHacking Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Binational program builds on AquaAction's proven track record of impact, having supported the launch of more than 100 water-focused startups across North America, creating 400+ jobs, and generating over $200 million (CAD) in revenues. Now in its 10th year, the 2026 binational will be the largest AquaHacking to date, in which participants will receive intensive mentorship, technical guidance, seed funding, and strategic support to develop promising technologies into impactful businesses. Participants will tackle practical issues ranging from resilient water infrastructure and water-efficient agriculture to new circular economy opportunities such as the 100% Great Lakes Fish Initiative. The AquaHacking Binational will draw talent from across the region, ensuring broad participation and diverse perspectives.

The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence sustain 110 million people and an economy valued at more than $9.3 trillion (US), while also supporting shipping, farming, manufacturing, energy, and recreation. Meeting the region's water challenges with fresh ideas will help ensure these waters remain a competitive advantage for decades to come.

Backed by visionary partners including the founding partner of AquaAction, the de Gaspé Beaubien Foundation, as well as Ovivo, RBC Foundation, and Glencore , AquaAction invites partners to scale this transformative initiative.

"The water crisis is starting to hit home. Microplastics are in our water, droughts impacting our jobs, taps running dry. We must come together to fix these issues. If not now, when, and if not us, then who?" said Francois de Gaspé Beaubien, de Gaspé Beaubien Foundation, Chair of AquaAction.

"This is more than a program, it's a powerful beacon of cross-border collaboration. We're inviting post-secondary institutions, sponsors, and city leaders to join us in empowering the next generation of water innovators. Together, with GSGP and the Cities Initiative, we can build a future that's resilient, inclusive, and water-secure," said Soula Chronopoulos, President of AquaAction.

"The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence are central to our economy and way of life,. By partnering with AquaAction, we aim to give the next generation of innovators the opportunity to develop technologies that can create jobs, strengthen communities, and support responsible economic growth across our region," said David Naftzger, Executive Director of GSGP.

"Innovation without borders is exactly what our freshwater demands. The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative is proud to stand alongside AquaAction in advancing solutions that cross geography and jurisdiction. Together, we are building a pipeline from university labs to municipal deployment-ensuring that brilliant ideas don't remain prototypes but become real tools that communities can implement," said Jonathan Altenberg, President and CEO of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative.

"As a global leader in water treatment solutions, Ovivo is deeply committed to advancing technologies that ensure clean, reliable water for generations to come. The AquaHacking Binational 2026 Program reflects the kind of visionary thinking we need, uniting young minds across borders to tackle real-world water challenges," said Pierre-Marc Sarrazin, Vice-President, Corporate Finance, Development & Treasurer at Ovivo.

More information on AquaHacking Binational 2026 is available at https://aquaaction.org/en/our-programs/aquahacking-challenge/aquahacking-binational-2026 /.

